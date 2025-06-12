Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.12.25

Good Thursday morning.

___

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the flags across the state to be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of Pulse nightclub victims.

Nine years ago, 49 people were murdered at the LGBTQ-friendly nightclub south of downtown Orlando.

“As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, June 12, 2025,” DeSantis said a memorandum.

This week, the House and Senate agreed to allocate approximately $394,000 toward building a permanent memorial at the site of the nightclub, which is slated for demolition.

Survivors and victims’ family members toured Pulse on Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The city of Orlando is leading the efforts to build a $12 million memorial that includes a reflection pool, a survivor’s tribute wall and a visitor pavilion.

“While the state budget is still a work in progress and requires final approval by both legislative chambers, we are very pleased to see that the House and Senate are currently proposing to fully fund the City of Orlando’s request for a generous state contribution toward the Pulse Memorial,” city spokesperson Ashley Papagni said. “We are thankful to the appropriation sponsors and House and Senate leadership for their support of the victims, survivors, families, and first responders impacted by the Pulse tragedy.”

Construction on the project is expected to start in June 2026 and be completed by the second half of 2027, the city has said.

___

Ballard Partners and Checkmate Government Relations are announcing a strategic partnership to enhance the presence of both firms in the Southeastern United States.

By aligning with Ballard, Checkmate will strengthen its operations and broaden its reach in Florida and other important U.S. markets. This relationship will enable both firms to deliver seamless and effective government affairs services across major U.S. states and nationally.

“We are excited to partner with Checkmate, a highly respected North Carolina-based firm known for its strategic expertise and deep regional insight,” said Brian Ballard, president and founder of Ballard Partners.

“Checkmate’s strong track record and client-focused approach align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier government affairs and advocacy services. Together, we will be well-positioned to provide clients with expanded capabilities and impactful government affairs solutions across North Carolina and key markets throughout the United States.”

The Ballard-Checkmate collaboration will empower clients to navigate complex regulatory environments, build strategic relationships with key decision-makers, and explore new opportunities across the nation. Clients will be able to enjoy broader coverage and assistance, as well as benefit from the strategic resources of both firms.

“We’re proud to partner with Ballard Partners, one of the most respected public affairs firms in the country,” said Ches McDowell, Checkmate’s Managing Partner. “This collaboration expands our ability to deliver exceptional results for clients not only in North Carolina, but also in other critical markets nationwide. Together, our firms will offer a powerful combination of regional expertise and national reach, ensuring our clients are well-positioned to navigate and solve the issues that matter most.”

The new partnership will enable both firms to offer a comprehensive suite of government relations services, including public policy advocacy, regulatory affairs analysis, public affairs, and risk and crisis management.

___

Take Stock in Children President and CEO Jillian Hasner will be leaving Take Stock in Children later this year after a decade leading the organization.

“I have loved serving our students, our mentors, and the people who serve our network,” Hasner said. “They have truly been my family, and it has been the honor of my life to serve as president & CEO of this wonderful organization.”

Earlier this year, Florida Atlantic University selected Hasner’s husband, former Rep. Adam Hasner, to serve as its eighth president. Jillian Hasner aims to focus on her role as First Lady of FAU, per the release announcing her decision.

She is the longest-serving president and CEO of Take Stock in Children, a position she has held since the organization was founded in 1995.

“Jillian has been a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment to our mission has transformed the lives of countless students across Florida,” said Take Stock in Children Executive Board Chair Fontaine LeMaistre.

“Her legacy of growth, innovation, and compassion will have a lasting impact on Take Stock in Children. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jillian for her extraordinary leadership — she will be greatly missed.”

The Take Stock in Children Board of Directors has now set up a selection committee to land on Hasner’s replacement. She will work with the Board during the process. The organization is encouraging applicants interested in succeeding Hasner to apply online here.

___

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has appointed Arian Monzon as regional government affairs manager for South Florida. Based in Doral, Monzon will focus on strengthening relationships with local officials and community leaders to support the company’s strategic objectives in the region.

Monzon brings more than four years of experience in governmental affairs, most recently serving as senior legislative aide and as deputy campaign manager for Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

“We are excited to welcome Arian Monzon to our team as regional governmental affairs manager,” said Victoria Price, Governmental Affairs Director at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “Arian’s experience, relationships and dedication to public service make him a great addition to our efforts in South Florida.”

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, which operates subsidiaries such as Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities, says Monzon’s appointment will help maintain its momentum in one of Florida’s fastest-growing markets.

In 2024, Chesapeake Utilities added 6,700 new customers statewide — including 227 commercial and industrial customers — with nearly 39% of that growth tied to FCG. The company also launched or advanced 12 projects to expand natural gas services to new residential communities.

Chesapeake says continued customer growth and demand for natural gas have enabled it to expand distribution in existing service areas and invest in newly acquired FCG territories.

“Our office is proud to have Arian Monzon join us to further our mission of providing exceptional energy solutions and community support,” said Michael Cassel, vice president of strategic development. “Arian’s leadership and passion for community engagement will be instrumental in helping us serve South Florida effectively.”

___

Uber filed a federal lawsuit in South Florida accusing a group of lawyers, medical providers, and rideshare drivers of orchestrating a scheme to stage car accidents and file fraudulent insurance claims.

The company claims the group staged crashes between 2023 and 2024, recruited drivers with bribes, and funneled them to specific body shops to fabricate injuries, resulting in “several million dollars” in legal costs and settlements for Uber.

This is the second racketeering lawsuit Uber has filed this year, following a similar case in New York. The company states that the fraudulent activity increases insurance costs, which are subsequently passed on to customers through higher fares, a factor contributing to slower growth in its U.S. rideshare business.

Uber is also investing in advertising and legislative advocacy to push for insurance reform.

“Consumers ultimately are paying for fraudulent activity,” said Adam Blinick, the company’s head of public policy and communications for the U.S. and Canada. He emphasized that Uber would continue to use tools like civil RICO suits to deter abuse.

Read more on Bloomberg.

—@ElonMusk: I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.

—@ChuckTodd: It’s so sad that this administration has no interest in trying to bring the country together. Intentionally trying to create division is how you “win” short term and lose long term. A patriotic President respects and attempts to work and govern with those that disagree. There’s no actual patriotism in this admin.

—@BecauseMiami: FIFA FAFO: ICE to ARREST & DEPORT people at Club World Cup games at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. #BecauseMiami FIFA kicks off Saturday at Hard Rock with InterMiami playing Egypt — and ICE is warning that “all non-American citizens need to carry proof of status.”

—@JuanPorrasFL: President @realDonaldTrump’s Big Beautiful Bill is exactly what our community in Miami-Dade needs. Strong borders, safer neighborhoods and a government that puts Americans first. Proud to support this America First vision as a Member of the FL House and State Committeeman of @MiamiDadeGOP

—CommMannyDiazJr: The Education state, the Education Governor! Once again, Florida is at the top of the Parent Power! Index because of our commitment to providing maximum choice to Florida parents.

— TOP STORY —

“Fired Florida state parks whistleblower sues state agency for retaliation” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Fired state employee James Gaddis has filed a civil lawsuit against the DeSantis administration, claiming he was the victim of retaliation for acting as a whistleblower. Gaddis alleges in his complaint that he received “disparate treatment” after leaking secret plans to develop nine Florida state parks with amenities like golf courses and hotels. Feeling he was “mapping out a future crime scene” that would cause significant environmental harm, Gaddis copied the plans and gave them to the media. The lawsuit, filed under the Florida Whistleblower Act, seeks at least $50,000 in damages for his wrongful termination.

The leak, first reported by the Tampa Bay Times in August 2023, sparked widespread public and bipartisan condemnation. Ten days after the story broke, Gaddis admitted to being the source and was fired the next day. The public backlash ultimately led the Florida Legislature to unanimously pass the State Park Preservation Act, which DeSantis signed into law, effectively banning such commercial developments on protected park land. Gaddis stated that the passage of this law was a vindication of his actions and that he is confident in a positive outcome from the legal proceedings.

Following his termination, the DeSantis administration released portions of Gaddis’ personnel file from a previous state job, detailing HR complaints and a police report filed by a former partner after their romantic relationship ended, though no criminal charges resulted. The administration’s release of these unrelated documents is presented as part of the alleged retaliation against him. In response to his firing, the public showed immense support for Gaddis, donating over $250,000 to a GoFundMe campaign established on his behalf.

— BUDGET —

“Budget conference: Lawmakers agree on K-12 education budget as some schools brace for cuts” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have reached a consensus on a $29.5 billion K-12 education budget, a 3% increase from the prior year. This budget raises per-student funding by nearly 2% to $9,130 and allocates a $100 million increase for teacher salaries, bringing the total to $1.4 billion. It also fully funds accelerated courses, such as Advanced Placement. Despite these increases, the budget relies heavily on property taxes. It faces challenges from the growing private school voucher program, which is projected to serve 429,000 students and will now be subject to increased oversight. Consequently, several public school districts, including those in Marion and Orange counties, are bracing for “bleak” financial futures and preparing for cuts, such as increasing class sizes.

— STATEWIDE —

“Child welfare agency calls ICE on teen migrant in foster care, sparking criticism” via Carol Marbin Miller, Ana Ceballos and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Florida child welfare authorities turned over a 17-year-old foster child to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, sparking intense criticism that the action could hinder efforts to protect children in the state’s large immigrant communities. The Honduran teen was removed from his Pensacola foster home Monday morning — in handcuffs and shackles – and transferred immediately into ICE custody. The boy and his mother had crossed the southwest border into the U.S. without permission, sources familiar with the case told the Miami Herald.

“Bonjour, Ron DeSantis! Florida leaders heading to France on trade mission” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis and other state, business and education leaders are heading overseas on a three-day trip next week to France. “Our next trade mission delegation is headed to France and the 55th International Paris Air Show,” DeSantis said in a statement to announce the Monday-Wednesday visit. “Florida’s focus on manufacturing, aviation, and the space industry already makes it a global leader in aerospace. Our efforts on this trip will be to promote further investment in our state and bring more high-paying jobs to Florida.” Joining DeSantis will be several other state and education leaders. The delegation includes Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Transportation Jared Perdue, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

—“DeSantis names 12 to Judicial Nominating Commissions — including Jason Gonzalez, Nick Meros” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Black lawmakers condemn ‘political overreach’ in Florida university presidential appointments” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three Black lawmakers serving in the Florida House are calling out what they describe as a dangerous and growing trend of “political interference” in presidential appointments across the state’s public universities. They aim to underscore “a broader trend of political overreach that threatens the integrity, transparency, and independence of our higher education system.” In a joint statement, Democratic Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis of Ocoee, Ashley Gantt of Miami and Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg expressed concern over what they say is an erosion of academic independence in recent years, where student and faculty voices are overlooked in favor of those ideologically loyal to DeSantis.

“UWF eyes $643K salary for Manny Diaz Jr.” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — The University of West Florida is offering Diaz a $643,000 salary to serve as the school’s interim president in a deal that would double what he earned as the state’s Education Commissioner. The former state lawmaker, under a contract the UWF Board of Trustees is considering Thursday, is slated to take over July 14 and serve for no more than a year, provided there is a successful presidential search. Diaz’s proposed $643,000 salary clocks in significantly higher than the $323,989 pay afforded to the state’s top K-12 education official.

“New law brings managed care to people with intellectual disabilities” via Christine Sexton of Florida’s Phoenix — DeSantis on Tuesday signed into law priority legislation for House Speaker Daniel Perez that addresses how people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) receive health care. There were fears in the IDD advocacy community that DeSantis was going to veto the bill, but he signed HB 1103 into law without any ceremony or a news conference. He acted three days after receiving it and while the House and Senate met in an extended Session to craft the next state budget. Jim DeBeaugrine, a former Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) director and now a lobbyist, praised language that requires the agency to make public information about the number of people served in the Medicaid waiver program known as iBudget, plus the number of individuals on the waiting list, broken down by the counties in which they live.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Florida ranks first in nation on Parent Power Index for education reform” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida has secured the top position nationally on the Parent Power Index, an assessment by the Center for Education Reform that measures the extent of parental influence and options in their children’s education. The state achieved an overall score of 93%, ranking first in the nation for fostering an environment conducive to parental involvement in educational decisions. Among the contributing elements is Florida’s robust charter school law, which the index recognizes as the strongest in the nation due to equitable funding measures and new opportunities established in 2023. Additionally, the state’s education system offers students pathways to a career and technical education diploma through work-based learning and provides access to Innovation Schools and Zones.

“Risky business: More insurers willing to back Florida property, but how healthy are they?” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Since the Florida property insurance market nearly became its own catastrophe a few years ago, this hurricane season arrived June 1 with 12 new insurers ready to help Floridians weather what’s coming. Those new entrants were announced as a sign that the market forces that had been pushing Florida’s insurance industry to the brink of disaster have been calmed and the risk business is ready to handle what Mother Nature has to dish out. Still, despite that development, the number of companies that didn’t pass a financial fitness test the state administers has more than doubled since last year. And it’s happening despite numerous legislative changes aimed at shoring up the state’s wobbly insurance market.

“Nearly half of Floridians are living paycheck to paycheck, report finds” via Max Klaver of the Miami Herald — They’re your child’s middle school teacher. They’re the seniors bagging your groceries at Publix. They’re the bank teller, the nurse, the neighbors. They might even be you. They’re nearly half of all Floridians, and they’re struggling to make ends meet, a new study finds. They’re what United Way calls ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. According to a recent report from the organization, most of the 4 million Florida households have a steady income, and they typically earn too much to qualify for state benefits such as food or child care assistance. But they’re living paycheck to paycheck. Only three states — Louisiana, Mississippi and New York — have higher percentages of residents under such financial pressure, United Way found.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“CDC backtracks on layoffs, rehires more than 400 people” via Sophie Gardner of POLITICO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reinstating more than 400 people who had received layoff notices. The rehiring, announced internally Wednesday, marks the largest number of employees that the agency has asked back to date. Approximately half of those employees are located at the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and Tuberculosis Prevention and around a third are based at the National Center for Environmental Health. Other divisions seeing reinstatements include the National Center for Health Statistics, the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics, the Office of Human Resources, the Global Health Center, the Office of Acquisition Services, and the Office of Communications.

“Donald Trump says FEMA phaseout to begin after hurricane season” via Skylar Woodhouse, Lauren Rosenthal and Brian K. Sullivan of Bloomberg News — Trump said his team will move forward with winding down much of the Federal Emergency Management Agency — but not until after a hurricane season that some projections show could be particularly deadly. “We’re going to do it much differently,” Trump said Tuesday at the White House, adding that he would like to see FEMA largely eliminated “after the hurricane season.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration would create a council “over the next couple of months” to envision the future of the agency under her Department.

“‘Stand up’: Gavin Newsom rallies the Trump resistance with new video” via Zac Anderson of USA Today — Newsom accused Trump of “taking a wrecking ball” to democracy and urged Americans to “stand up” against him in a new video that shows the Democrat fashioning himself as the leader of a nationwide resistance to the President. “This is about all of us, this is about you,” Newsom said in the video released June 10. “California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes. This moment we have feared has arrived.” Newsom, widely viewed as a 2028 candidate for President, has clashed with Trump over the President’s decision to order California National Guard troops and U.S. Marines onto the streets of Los Angeles after violent protests against immigration enforcement efforts. Trump federalized the Guard over Newsom’s objection, prompting California to file a lawsuit.

—“FDP Chair Nikki Fried throws support behind ‘No Kings’ protests against Trump” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice

“Florida Republicans rally behind Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ urge swift passage” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A handful of Florida Republicans voiced strong support for Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” characterizing it as the “largest tax cut for working and middle-class families in history” and a comprehensive solution to economic and immigration challenges. House lawmakers are urging swift passage of the legislation, which they say will deliver significant financial relief and bolster national security. “While other states face growing instability under failed leadership, Florida is standing with a President who is delivering results,” a press release from state Rep. Meg Weinberger said. “The One Big Beautiful Bill raises the bar for economic policy, public safety and responsible governance.”

“Congressional delegation urges Trump to relocate NASA to Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Members of Florida’s congressional delegation are launching a push to bring NASA headquarters to Florida. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott led a letter to Trump signed by 24 members of the Florida delegation from both sides of the aisle, encouraging a move. “Florida’s Space Coast is at the forefront of space innovation and the best place for NASA’s HQ,” posted Scott, a Naples Republican, on X. The letter bears the signatures of both Scott and U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, a Plant City Republican. The two Senators in March filed legislation, the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at (CAPE) Canaveral Act (S 1013), that would formally relocate the nation’s space agency to Florida’s Space Coast.

“U.S. launches $8M project in Panama to swap Chinese equipment for American-made tech” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The United States is overhauling its telecommunications infrastructure at 13 locations in Panama to replace Chinese telecommunications infrastructure with American technology. The U.S. Embassy in Panama, led by Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera, announced the $8 million undertaking, which will be conducted in collaboration with Panama’s Ministry of Public Security. It’s expected to take roughly two years and include the construction of seven additional communication towers across four provinces.

— ELECTIONS —

“Poll shows Byron Donalds starts with 6-point lead over David Jolly in 2026 Governor’s race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Donalds holds a comfortable lead on former U.S. Rep. Jolly if the two compete for Governor. But a third of the electorate remains undecided. That’s according to a poll from Victory Insights, which tested voter sentiment on the first major members of their respective parties to announce campaigns. The survey was put in the field from June 7 to 10, immediately after Jolly announced his campaign. The poll shows almost 37% of voters would vote for Donalds, who launched his campaign in March. Meanwhile, just over 31% would back Jolly, a Republican Congressman-turned-Democratic candidate. Nearly 32% of voters remain undecided, showing there’s room for both candidates to grow their name recognition.

Meanwhile… “Excluding undecideds, Pete Buttigieg leads in Florida Dems’ 2028 poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — An early Victory Insights poll of Florida Democrats reveals a wide-open Presidential Primary field, with a 31% plurality of voters undecided. Among those with a preference, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg holds a lead with 23% support. He is followed by a competitive field including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (14%), Sen. Cory Booker (12%), and Gov. Gavin Newsom (12%), who has recently been targeting Florida voters. Moderate Governors like Andy Beshear and Josh Shapiro polled in the single digits. This early snapshot follows the 2024 General Election, during which the Democratic ticket invested minimal resources in Florida, a state Trump won handily, highlighting the party’s uncertain path forward in the Sunshine State.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Dozens evacuated from South Florida assisted living facility without working AC” via Angie DiMichele of the Orlando Sentinel — Dozens of residents at a Palm Beach County assisted living facility were evacuated Saturday after spending at least one night in the building without properly functioning air conditioning. Deputies initially went to the facility in the 500 block of Third Avenue South in response to a “disturbance,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera. When deputies were there late on Friday evening, multiple residents came up to them and complained about the air conditioning not functioning and excessive heat, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement Tuesday evening. Barbera said that as deputies were investigating the disturbance, they “discovered that the air conditioning in the facility was malfunctioning and some of the residents had to be evaluated by EMS in reference to the extreme heat.”

“Another delay: Miami-Dade’s upgraded South Corridor service now expected to roll in late Summer” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Bad news for bus-reliant Miami-Dade residents who travel to and from the county’s southern end: The improved South Dade Transitway is now expected to open sometime in late Summer. It’s the latest in a series of delays for the 20-mile route. Construction began in 2021 on the route running from Kendall to the county’s southernmost municipality of Florida City on a dedicated right of way, dubbed the South Corridor. Once completed, it’s expected to provide a Metrorail-like service, featuring prepaid fares, level boarding and 14 modern, covered stations that will welcome 60-foot battery electric buses. But that’s not happening until around the end of the season, the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) told Miami Today this week. There isn’t an exact date set for the service to commence.

“DeSantis appoints Joanne Hernandez to Miami-Dade County Court” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Bankruptcy, family and real estate lawyer Hernandez is the Miami-Dade County Court’s newest Judge, courtesy of an appointment by DeSantis. DeSantis just tapped Hernandez, the longtime managing partner of Miami Law Center PA, which she owns, operates, and is the sole practitioner of, to replace Judge Jennifer Hochstadt Azar, who resigned in March. Hernandez, a 43-year-old Republican, according to state records, was one of six nominees the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 11th Judicial Circuit recommended for the job in April. She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2009 after earning her Juris Doctor from Florida International University.

“Broward bans DMV appointment scalping to stop people from ‘abusing the system’” via Juan Ortega of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s now illegal for scalpers to sell driver’s license appointments in Broward — some good news for anyone who’s struggled to book a free meeting. Residents had faced “extraordinary delays” and were unable to find “timely appointments for important services,” because others were taking the appointment slots to sell them. Broward County Tax Collector Abbey Ajayi touted the new county ordinance that bans advertising, marketing or selling appointments for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and the county Tax Collector’s Office. Ajayi called the new county ordinance — and a state law that will enact a ban statewide — “much-needed policies.” “This is a win for our customers,” Ajayi said in a news release.

“Man accused of writing threats against top West Palm Beach Police personnel” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Palm Beach Gardens man is facing charges stemming from allegedly writing online threats against top-ranking members of the West Palm Beach Police Department. Bryan Slater, 46, publicly posted online threats, specifically about Chief Tony Araujo, a deputy chief, an assistant chief, a major and multiple lieutenants, among other members of the Department, Deputy Chief Tony Shearer announced at a news conference. Shearer did not provide details about the detectives’ investigation that led to the arrest or the nature of the alleged threats, but said one was “talking about officers being dead.” “The content of the post was threatening in nature and caused immediate concern for the safety of Department personnel,” the Department said in a news release.

“Sebastian City Council will leave vacancy unfilled until November election” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The City Council will remain one member short until November, when the municipal election will fill the vacancy created by Kelly Dixon’s resignation. The four remaining Council members voted unanimously to keep Dixon’s seat open until then. Dixon, 42, resigned May 28, citing personal reasons. The candidate elected will serve the remaining one year of her term. Dixon was elected to the Council in 2022 and re-elected in November. Confusion arose regarding the legal process for filling the vacancy due to the ambiguity in the municipal code. “There was ambiguity concerning filling the position, if the appointee would serve the remainder of the term or until the next election,” City Attorney Jennifer Cockcroft told Council members.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Survivors, victims’ families tour Pulse nine years after mass shooting” via Martin E. Comas and Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — For Marissa Delgado, the empty Pulse nightclub holds joyful memories of dancing with friends on Latin night and dark reminders of the worst moments of her life. This week, she plans to step into the shuttered club for the first time since the early hours of June 12, 2016, when a shooter stormed inside and started firing, killing 49 and injuring scores of others, including Delgado, who still carries bullet and shrapnel inside her. Delgado sees the visit as a way to move forward and a chance to ease a bit of the immense grief, sadness and trauma that still weighs on her. But, she admitted, she was still torn about her plans.

“Osceola deputies raided alleged casino months before Sheriff’s arrest” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Over the three years before the arrest of Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez for racketeering, his own deputies made numerous visits to the illegal casino at the center of the investigation that ensnared him, reports reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel reveal. The reports released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are a sample of at least 50 incidents at The Eclipse casino to which deputies responded and concern reported gunshots, armed disturbances and assaults inside and outside the facility — including an alleged attack in January 2024 by a woman working there. The swirl of activity raises questions about what law enforcement knew about the gambling operation, which Lopez allegedly helped run, and whether that knowledge affected its response.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Why is the historic YMCA building in downtown St. Petersburg still vacant?” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — Will Moore never swam in the pool or jogged around the track in the old YMCA at 116 Fifth St. S.. Still, the Mediterranean Revival-style building means a lot to him: Moore’s grandfather and great-grandfather built the structure nearly a century ago. And while the space remains shuttered, Moore is on a mission to remember its legacy. The mustard-yellow structure, which opened in June 1927, has been vacant for decades. It shares a block with the former Tampa Bay Times building, which will likely be demolished and the historic Tramor building, where recent plans to build indoor golf simulators have been canceled. Over the years, proposals for the building have ranged from converting it into a music nonprofit to opening a boutique hotel, but none have come to fruition.

— LOCAL: N.FL —

“DeSantis and Cabinet vote to preserve huge 78K-acre tract of land in North Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Multiple conservation advocates and state agencies have come together to broker a land conservation deal that preserves some 78,000 acres of land in North Florida. DeSantis and the Cabinet approved an agreement to preserve the land that runs through several counties. Additional players, such as the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT), played a crucial role in arranging the action. “Under my administration, Florida has significantly expanded its land conservation efforts and (Tuesday’s) conservation is a major milestone for the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” DeSantis said. “By prioritizing conservation, we are not only supporting our natural resources, but also our rural economies and the future of our state.” The Florida Forever Program provided the foundation for the vast property acquisition.

“Donna Deegan’s office says she has concerns about the immigration bill. She will review it and weigh all options” via Ariel Schiller and Tarik Minor of News4Jax — Mayor Deegan’s office issued a statement saying she has concerns about the immigration bill that was passed. Community members packed Jacksonville City Hall to voice opposition to a proposed immigration policy that would require the disclosure of undocumented immigrants living in city-controlled public housing. The controversial legislation, which would prohibit city funds for services to people living in the country illegally, passed with an 11-7 vote. It drew extensive public comment, with most speakers opposing the measure. “This bill helps no one, and it would do harm to the Jacksonville community,” Tim Burbins said. Several amendments were added to the bill during the lengthy Session, including exemptions for victims of domestic violence and pregnant women.

“Tallahassee City Commission backs 25% fire fee hike to boost public safety” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — During the June 11 budget workshop, the Tallahassee City Commission unanimously supported the proposed 20% to 25% increase, which will go into effect this September. Commissioners across the board acknowledged the need for the additional funds and agreed that “the time is now.” The average city residential customer will see an increase of $4.86 per month, which will go toward the hiring of 26 new firefighters, the creation of a new fire station, expansion of an existing fire station and other operational costs incurred by the Tallahassee Fire Department. “I’m very proud to see the City Commission come to a unanimous, 5-0 vote in support of the Fire Department on this issue,” Mayor John Dailey said.

“Alachua County Commission OKs West End Park plan, tables housing program discussion” via Elliot Tritto of the Gainesville Sun — Alachua County Parks and Open Space Director Jason Maurer told Commissioners that about 200 people at a recent public meeting provided input on renovations to the former golf course at 12830 W. Newberry Road, including the idea of a play area, sports courts and fitness equipment, walking trails, an arboretum, restrooms and more. The county voted in May 2024 to purchase the property for $3.8 million using funds from Wild Spaces & Public Places voter-approved sales tax. The two-phase plan for the project includes hiring a design team to plan the property, incorporating both funded and unfunded community amenities and facilities. Amenities and facilities approved but not funded will be constructed after funding sources can be identified and/or secured.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee Judge drops charges in fatal shooting, drawing Bradenton protest” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — A Manatee County Judge’s decision to dismiss a murder charge in a Bradenton shooting is drawing outrage from the victim’s family and local activists. The court ruling cites Florida’s “stand your ground” law. But critics say it’s an example of racial inequality in the criminal justice system. Jordan Glanz, 28, was released from jail on June 2 after Circuit Judge Frederick Mercurio dismissed a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 49-year-old Deondrick Anderson, according to court records. Mercurio said prosecutors failed to prove Glanz was not acting in self-defense during a confrontation outside the Oneco Rose Bar last year. “Jordan spent almost 11 months in jail when he was innocent of the charge,” said his attorney, Brett McIntosh.

“Manatee County approves sharp increase in impact fees for growth, angering developers” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County Commissioners voted to sharply increase impact fees on new development to fund needed infrastructure improvements like roads, utilities and emergency services needs that proponents say have been underfunded for years. The hike comes amid rising tension between county officials and developers over who should shoulder the cost of growth. Developers argue that the industry is already committing significant funds to local infrastructure associated with their projects, and that the county should tap other funding options to address additional needs. Manatee County increased impact fees by 50% over the previous rates in 2024, which is the maximum allowed by state law, but did so gradually by assessing an additional 12.5% per year starting in 2025.

“Collier County lifts burn ban, but officials urge continued fire caution” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Commissioners lifted the countywide burn ban June 11 following a recommendation from local fire officials and emergency management. The decision passed 4-1, with Commissioner William McDaniel dissenting. The change took effect immediately. The Board received input from Collier County Emergency Management, the Florida Forest Service and the Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, all of which supported the ban’s enactment in February due to prolonged dry conditions. Local Fire Chiefs present at the meeting said they were comfortable lifting the ban now. McDaniel shared his reservations about lifting the ban, noting that Collier County is still “at least 2 feet down from our normal water levels under the surface” despite recent rainfall.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump blundered in L.A. riots. So did protesters who waved Mexican flags” via Andres Oppenheimer of the Miami Herald — It is hard to take the Trump administration seriously when it claims a “migrant invasion” in Los Angeles justifies sending in the National Guard. This response is ridiculous, especially when you compare the minor property damage in L.A. to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which resulted in seven deaths and 150 injured police officers. The military deployment against the wishes of local authorities is a transparent political ploy. With the economy shrinking, Trump wants to shift the national conversation to immigration, a topic he uses to score political points, rather than address his own policy failures.

Furthermore, the entire narrative of a crime-ridden immigrant “invasion” is built on fallacies. Border Patrol figures show the flow of undocumented migrants has plummeted, and multiple studies confirm that immigrants are significantly less likely to be arrested for violent crimes than U.S.-born citizens. From an economic standpoint, the United States should welcome immigrants to fill critical labor shortages in health care and construction. The administration’s claim to support legal immigration rings hollow as it simultaneously targets those with legal status, like TPS holders and DACA recipients.

While the protesters made a public relations blunder by waving Mexican flags and playing into Trump’s anti-immigrant narrative, it is laughable to call them a “threat to civilization.” The real threat to civilization came from the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, attempting to overturn an election and causing multiple deaths. That Trump now pardons and praises those rioters as “patriots” exposes a stunning and dangerous hypocrisy at the heart of his administration.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“What real patriots should think about Trump’s parade” via Theodore R. Johnson of The Washington Post —The heart of the nation’s civic calendar is the period between Memorial Day, honoring those who gave their last breath, and Independence Day, when the country drew its first. In between, there is Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery and a second founding. Flag Day is June 14, marking the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes. That date is also the birthday of the U.S. Army, which turns 250 this year. And the day is Trump’s birthday, too, which stamps the President’s uncritical and theatrical brand of patriotism at the center of a bigger conversation about pride in America.

“Build Trump’s presidential library in Tampa Bay! Here’s why” via Barry Golson of the Tampa Bay Times — Eric Trump, middle son, is now raising funds to build his father’s presidential library. Location as yet undetermined, but presumably in Florida. This is my pitch to Eric to locate it in the Tampa Bay area. Maybe not the first place you’d consider. Sure, the area is notorious for Florida pockets of resistance — assorted liberal and moderate enclaves. But hear me out. It was suggested to me (and sharpened) by my son, to give proper credit. We’re about halfway between the conchers of Key West and the patriots of the Panhandle. The words we’re looking for are Trump World. Far more fitting, and who reads, anyway? To encompass Trump’s achievements, a glittering, multi-land theme park is a must.

“On immigration issue, why has silence replaced compassion?” via Joanie Schirm for the Orlando Sentinel — My father’s story as a World War II refugee taught me that silence in the face of suffering fuels a nation’s decline. Today, many immigrants arrive from similarly dire circumstances, yet we have failed to fix our broken system. Bipartisan reform efforts that could have provided real solutions have been killed for political gain, leaving the issue as mere cannon fodder. We see cruel raids and hypocrisy, especially from industries that benefit from undocumented labor while bearing no responsibility for helping workers gain legal status. The world is watching, no longer seeing a beacon of hope but a nation held hostage by cruelty. We must choose compassion and enact modern laws that live up to the Statue of Liberty’s promise.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.