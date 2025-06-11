June 11, 2025
Elon Musk backs off Donald Trump feud, regrets some posts that ‘went too far’
Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Associated PressJune 11, 20253min1

Musk Trump
Meanwhile, the President threatened 'serious consequences' if Musk helps Democrats in the Midterms.

Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trumpwriting on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally.

Early Wednesday morning, he posted “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Musk’s break with a President whom he spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect appeared to put an end to his influence in the White House and prompted concerns about effects on his companies. As a major government contractor, Musk’s businesses could be particularly vulnerable to retribution, and Trump has already threatened to cut Musk’s contracts.

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about the President’s association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, other posts that irritated Trump, including ones in which Musk called the spending bill an “abomination” and claimed credit for Trump’s election victory, remained live.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he has no desire to repair their relationship and warned that Musk could face “serious consequences” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Earl Pitts American

    June 11, 2025 at 7:19 am

    Good morn’ ting America,
    Now all Americans will love President Trump and Elon like they should.
    And buy more Teslas!!!
    Earl

    Reply

