James Uthmeier says Florida will help out feds in California immigration mission

Florida law enforcement can look forward to serving a federal mission on the road in the foreseeable future.

That’s according to Attorney General James Uthmeier, who said that “we’ll be sending any resources we have to California to help the President carry out his mission.”

Uthmeier’s comments, made on the Sean Hannity radio show, preceded Gov. Ron DeSantis telling a national television audience that California officials thought Florida State Guard troops on Los Angeles streets would somehow “inflame the situation” regarding demonstrations against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Those protests have expanded to include destruction of Waymos and looting of corporate retail locations more recently.

But the AG posted the comments to X Tuesday evening, after it was reported that California officials rejected Florida’s offer of help, suggesting that if Washington made the ask, Florida would send reinforcements regardless of local wishes.

Though DeSantis built a national reputation on telling Joe Biden that he was “standing in (the former President’s) way,” his erstwhile Chief of Staff has rediscovered the “Supremacy Clause” of the Constitution amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on protests and illegal immigration.

“These sanctuary jurisdictions and cities, I think they’re antithetical to American sovereignty and our way of life,” Uthmeier told Hannity.

The appointed AG, who himself has said he’s willing to hazard a contempt of court charge and go to federal prison to defend Florida’s federally contested immigration law, also believes the feds should arrest recalcitrant state officials if they see fit.

“I think where you have local officials that are interfering with, warning, undermining the federal government when it’s carrying out federal law, you do have obstruction. And I’m glad to see the Trump administration recognizing they will come after you with legal proceedings, no matter who you are, even if you are a state official,” Uthmeier said.