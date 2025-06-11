June 11, 2025
Florida congressional delegation urges Donald Trump to relocate NASA to Florida
The Astrovan carrying the STS-135 crew; Chris Furgeson, commander, Doug Hurley, pilot, and mission specialists Rex Walheim and Sandy Mangus, rolls past the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and Launch Control Center (LCC), on its way to launch pad 39a and space shuttle Atlantis, Friday, July 8, 2011, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch of Atlantis, STS-135, is the final flight of the shuttle program, a 12-day mission to the International Space Station. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

STS-135 Launch Day
The letter includes signatures from 22 Republicans and 2 Democrats.

Members of Florida’s congressional delegation are launching a push to bring NASA headquarters to Florida.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott led a letter to President Donald Trump signed by 24 members of the Florida delegation from both sides of the aisle encouraging a move.

“Florida’s Space Coast is at the forefront of space innovation and the best place for NASA’s HQ,” posted Scott, a Naples Republican, on X.

The letter bears the signatures of both Scott and U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, a Plant City Republican. The two Senators in March filed legislation, the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at (CAPE) Canaveral Act (S 1013), that would formally relocate the nation’s space agency to Florida’s Space Coast.

A companion bill was introduced by U.S. Reps. Bryon Donalds, a Naples Republican, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, both of whom joined the latest letter.

The new letter noted that the current lease on NASA headquarters in Washington expires in 2028. The agency currently has plans for a new $500 million facility in the National Capital Region, but Trump has expressed interest in decentralizing parts of the federal government, leading states like Florida and Texas to openly push for the relocation of headquarters away from the nation’s capital.

In total, all 20 Republicans representing Florida in the House joined the letter, as did two House Democrats.

Cosignatories include U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, an Indian Harbour Beach Republican whose district includes Kennedy Space Center. It also includes Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee lawmaker who carried space industry priority legislation in the past.

But lawmakers from across the state say all of Florida could benefit from the relocation.

“I was proud to support this effort, especially with greater activity related to the Gulf Of America,” posted U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Republican.

The message stresses a number of specific reasons Florida strategically would serve as the proper home for NASA. The letter notes an increasing number of splashdowns occurring in the Gulf, an argument that Texas and Alabama can also employ.

But the letter also noted the presence of Space Florida, an economic development entity that has attracted investments on the Space Coast from such companies as Blue Origin, which built a manufacturing facility adjacent to Kennedy Space Center. Boeing, SpaceX and Lockheed Martin also have operations in the state already.

Space Florida, the state’s aerospace finance, development and spaceport authority, can potentially provide a cost-saving solution that affords NASA the unique opportunity for a historic break away from the bureaucracy in D.C. that will provide the agility to meet the demands of today’s aerospace science, research and test ecosystem,” the letter reads.

“Space Florida has the tools to provide build-to-suit options with quantifiable cost savings to federal, public and private entities in the Space or Aerospace Industry. Sourcing funds from capital markets and backed by long-term, competitive lease agreements, Space Florida leverages its authorities to create unique public-public and public-private partnerships to build world-class facilities for its partners across the state.”

The letter mentions that Florida hosted 93 rocket launches in 2024 alone, more than China and Russia combined.

The activity also means the state already has 140 aerospace workers, as well as engineering programs at state universities and colleges specifically gearing for space technology.

“America’s leadership in space is not guaranteed. China’s space industry, technology, and ambition is advancing rapidly, and we cannot afford complacency,” the letter reads. “Moving NASA headquarters to Florida will reduce costs, drive innovation, and solidify America’s dominance in space. We urge your administration to make this move a priority.”

Florida has reason to be optimistic about its lobbying efforts. Besides Trump being the first President to claim Florida as his home state, the administration just tapped Brian Hughes, a consultant with long ties to Florida’s Atlantic coast, as NASA’s Chief of Staff.

But the timeline of any decision may be uncertain. Trump also just pulled his nomination of SpaceX astronaut Jason Isaacman as NASA Administrator and has not announced a replacement.

Additionally, a memo from acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro to NASA employees was leaked this week to NASA Watch. It signals a potential reorganization of the agency, including buyouts to longtime employees and staff reductions. It did not offer any hints about whether an agency relocation is forthcoming.

