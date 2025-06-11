June 11, 2025
Budget conference: Lawmakers agree on K-12 education budget as some schools brace for cuts
Yellow school bus fleet on parking. Back to school

Gabrielle RussonJune 11, 20254min0

Yellow school bus fleet on parking
Lawmakers are moving along in budget talks as they reach agreement on the education budget.

The House and Senate have reached consensus on a $29.5 billion K-12 education budget, a 3% increase from the current fiscal year.

POLITICO reported that the budget will fund $9,130 per student, or a nearly 2% jump of about $143. The previous year, the increase had been about 3%.

“I feel it’s adequate,” House Appropriations Chair Lawrence McClure told journalists when asked about the per pupil funding levels Tuesday. “This Legislature has shown a deep commitment, not only to public education, but education as a whole.”

Lawmakers are also using property taxes to help fund the K-12 budget, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a vocal supporter of eliminating property taxes.

The budget fully funds accelerated courses, such as Advanced Placement, that help high school students get college credit. The program is funded with about $597 million.

Some students and parents have been fearful that lawmakers would gut funding for the classes.

POLITICO also reported that the budget includes a $100 million increase allowing the state to spend $1.4 billion on teacher pay in a state with about 3,200 unfilled teacher positions.

Lawmakers are also looking at adding more oversight to better track private school vouchers that are continuing to pull more students from the public school system.

The number of students receiving vouchers is projected to grow by more than 72,000 to about 429,000 students, according to POLITICO.

The House and Senate had been divided about adding a line item in the K-12 budget to account for the school choice program.

School officials are reacting to the latest state updates this week, with several public school districts bracing for tough finances ahead.

Marion County school officials are looking at making cuts, from increasing class size to eliminating the seventh period at several middle schools, WCJB reported.

In Orange County, Superintendent Maria Vazquez warned in April, “I have not seen a time in my educational career where it has been this bleak.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

