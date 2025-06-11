Budget conference: Lawmakers agree on K-12 education budget as some schools brace for cuts

The House and Senate have reached consensus on a $29.5 billion K-12 education budget, a 3% increase from the current fiscal year.

POLITICO reported that the budget will fund $9,130 per student, or a nearly 2% jump of about $143. The previous year, the increase had been about 3%.

“I feel it’s adequate,” House Appropriations Chair Lawrence McClure told journalists when asked about the per pupil funding levels Tuesday. “This Legislature has shown a deep commitment, not only to public education, but education as a whole.”

Lawmakers are also using property taxes to help fund the K-12 budget, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a vocal supporter of eliminating property taxes.

The budget fully funds accelerated courses, such as Advanced Placement, that help high school students get college credit. The program is funded with about $597 million.

Some students and parents have been fearful that lawmakers would gut funding for the classes.

POLITICO also reported that the budget includes a $100 million increase allowing the state to spend $1.4 billion on teacher pay in a state with about 3,200 unfilled teacher positions.

Lawmakers are also looking at adding more oversight to better track private school vouchers that are continuing to pull more students from the public school system.

The number of students receiving vouchers is projected to grow by more than 72,000 to about 429,000 students, according to POLITICO.

The House and Senate had been divided about adding a line item in the K-12 budget to account for the school choice program.

School officials are reacting to the latest state updates this week, with several public school districts bracing for tough finances ahead.

Marion County school officials are looking at making cuts, from increasing class size to eliminating the seventh period at several middle schools, WCJB reported.

In Orange County, Superintendent Maria Vazquez warned in April, “I have not seen a time in my educational career where it has been this bleak.”