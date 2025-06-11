Excluding undecideds, Pete Buttigieg leads in Florida Dems’ 2028 poll

A very early survey of Florida Democrats shows a plurality has no immediate preference for the party’s next presidential nominee.

But among those who do, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg holds a lead.

While 31% of Democrats polled by Victory Insights say they are undecided, the former Joe Biden Cabinet official draws 23% support in the survey conducted June 7 through June 10.

However, Buttigieg has some stiff competition, including a member of Congress from New York, a Senator from New Jersey and the Governor of California.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commands 14% support, with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. Gavin Newsom effectively tied with her, with 12% each.

The polling on Newsom is particularly interesting, as it was in the field during recent days when rioters in Los Angeles protested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), giving Newsom earned media in Florida specifically, with Gov. Ron DeSantis offering contrasts between his management style and Newsom’s.

Newsom has also taken advantage of the civil unrest to send text messages to potential Democratic voters in Florida in an attempt to build his mailing list on the strength of his “brave stand” against President Donald Trump.

Moderate Democratic Governors appear to be nonstarters for Democrats, meanwhile.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear musters 5% support in the survey, while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sits at 3%.

Florida’s Democratic Primary hasn’t meant much to the ultimate outcome in recent cycles, with Biden kept unopposed by the state party in the 2024 Primary. However, 2020’s iteration represented a death blow for the fading Bernie Sanders campaign.

The 2024 General Election saw nominee Kamala Harris investing marginal resources in the state, which vexed organizers. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was dispatched to Florida for limited engagements as the election approached, one won handily by Trump.