June 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Excluding undecideds, Pete Buttigieg leads in Florida Dems’ 2028 poll
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 11, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Perjury case against ex-Broward Superintendent dropped ahead of trial

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Big Pharma bad. Big Media bad. Big Tech bad. Big Oil … good? Not so fast, Governor

EducationHeadlines

Budget conference: Lawmakers agree on K-12 education budget as some schools brace for cuts

pete buttigieg
AOC, Cory Booker, Gavin Newsom aren't too far behind though.

A very early survey of Florida Democrats shows a plurality has no immediate preference for the party’s next presidential nominee.

But among those who do, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg holds a lead.

While 31% of Democrats polled by Victory Insights say they are undecided, the former Joe Biden Cabinet official draws 23% support in the survey conducted June 7 through June 10.

However, Buttigieg has some stiff competition, including a member of Congress from New York, a Senator from New Jersey and the Governor of California.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commands 14% support, with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. Gavin Newsom effectively tied with her, with 12% each.

The polling on Newsom is particularly interesting, as it was in the field during recent days when rioters in Los Angeles protested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), giving Newsom earned media in Florida specifically, with Gov. Ron DeSantis offering contrasts between his management style and Newsom’s.

Newsom has also taken advantage of the civil unrest to send text messages to potential Democratic voters in Florida in an attempt to build his mailing list on the strength of his “brave stand” against President Donald Trump.

Moderate Democratic Governors appear to be nonstarters for Democrats, meanwhile.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear musters 5% support in the survey, while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sits at 3%.

Florida’s Democratic Primary hasn’t meant much to the ultimate outcome in recent cycles, with Biden kept unopposed by the state party in the 2024 Primary. However, 2020’s iteration represented a death blow for the fading Bernie Sanders campaign.

The 2024 General Election saw nominee Kamala Harris investing marginal resources in the state, which vexed organizers. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was dispatched to Florida for limited engagements as the election approached, one won handily by Trump.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPerjury case against ex-Broward Superintendent dropped ahead of trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories