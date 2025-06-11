Bonjour, Gov. DeSantis! Florida leaders heading to France on trade mission

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state, business and education leaders are heading overseas on a three-day trip next week to France.

“Our next trade mission delegation is headed to France and the 55th International Paris Air Show,” DeSantis said in a statement to announce the Monday-Wednesday visit.

“Florida’s focus on manufacturing, aviation, and the space industry already makes it a global leader in aerospace. Our efforts on this trip will be to promote further investment in our state and bring more high-paying jobs to Florida.”

Joining DeSantis will be several other state and education leaders. The delegation includes Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Transportation Jared Perdue, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

Several school officials are attending, including University of Central Florida President Alexander Cartwright and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President Barry Butler, and representatives from the University of Florida, Florida State University and other schools. Leaders from businesses and economic development organizations will also be on hand.

A highlight of the trip is the Paris Air Show that brings together 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries and more than 300,000 attendees.

“For over a century, the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget has been the prime meeting place for the global aerospace industry,” the air show’s website said.

DeSantis’ Office listed the rest of the itinerary for the international trip.

“Planned activities include meetings with dozens of companies across the military, aviation, aerospace, and transportation sectors; multiple project announcements, a Florida-focused business roundtable, a Florida Activation event, a business seminar, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Florida Pavilion,” a news release from DeSantis’ Office said.

“The mission will also support 15 Florida-based small and emerging companies participating in the Florida Pavilion, helping them gain access to global markets and potential investment partners.”

Florida Politics asked DeSantis’ Office how the trip is being paid for but did not immediately get a response. The press release said the trip is coordinated by SelectFlorida, the state’s international commerce organization, in partnership with FloridaCommerce.

Last year, DeSantis led a similar international trade and business development mission to Italy.