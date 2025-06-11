Jillian Hasner departing as President and CEO of Take Stock in Children

Take Stock in Children President and CEO Jillian Hasner says it’s time to move on.

Hasner will be leaving Take Stock in Children later this year after a decade leading the organization, which helps low-income and underrepresented students prepare to succeed in college.

“I have loved serving our students, our mentors, and the people who serve our network,” Hasner said in a statement announcing her departure. “They have truly been my family, and it has been the honor of my life to serve as President & CEO of this wonderful organization.”

Earlier this year, Florida Atlantic University selected Hasner’s husband, former Rep. Adam Hasner, to serve as its eighth President. Jillian Hasner aims to focus on her role as First Lady of FAU, per the release announcing her decision.

She is the longest-serving President and CEO for Take Stock in Children since the organization was founded in 1995.

“Jillian has been a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment to our mission has transformed the lives of countless students across Florida,” said Take Stock in Children Executive Board Chair Fontaine LeMaistre.

“Her legacy of growth, innovation, and compassion will have a lasting impact on Take Stock in Children. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jillian for her extraordinary leadership — she will be greatly missed.”

Among Hasner’s accomplishments is creating the Take Stock in College and Career Program in 2018. The program helps students finish their degrees, and Hasner has helped the success rate improve from when the program launched, going from 67% to 73%.

Under her tenure, the Take Stock App now accounts for 40% of mentoring and promotes remote connection between mentors and students. The organization has also adopted Sunny, an AI chatbot, to provide info to students in need.

And Hasner has been pivotal in securing funding for the organization, both from state dollars and private grants and donations.

“Jillian has set the standard for leadership at Take Stock in Children, and we are looking forward to finding our next leader to help usher in another era of mentorship and educational opportunity for Florida students,” said Ryan Duffy, board member, and Chair of the Take Stock in Children CEO selection committee.

“Take Stock in Children is on a solid foundation, and our next leader will only continue taking the organization to new heights.”

The Take Stock in Children Board of Directors has now set up a selection committee to land on Hasner’s replacement. She will work with the Board during the process.

The organization is encouraging applicants interested in succeeding Hasner to apply online here.