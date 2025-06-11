James Uthmeier warns retailers not to use tariffs to justify ‘price gouging’

Attorney General James Uthmeier says retailers shouldn’t use tariff turmoil to take advantage of consumers.

Uthmeier cited a “very low inflation report” to say it’s “nonsense” for major retailers to use President Donald Trump’s tariffs “as an excuse to raise prices on customers.”

And if shoppers struggle with sticker shock, they are urged to get Tallahassee to help.

“We won’t stand for major retailers price gouging Floridians. If you believe you’ve been a victim of price gouging, visit our website to file a complaint,” the Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee urged.

The Consumer Price Index holds that inflation is up 0.1% month over month and up 2.4% year over year.

However, the 55% tariffs on China, even after successful negotiations this week, worry the manufacturing sector.

“A reported 55% tariff on our largest supplier of American apparel and footwear, stacked on top of already high MFN and Section 301 rates is not a win for America,” said Steve Lamar, CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, to CNBC. “We’re closely watching for more details, but the reality is this: nearly all clothes and shoes sold in the U.S. are now subject to elevated tariff rates.”

Regardless of the economics of the situation, Uthmeier is expanding the historic role of the Attorney General regarding price gouging.

While predecessors Pam Bondi and Ashley Moody both urged Floridians to report profiteering in the wake of hurricanes, which disrupt supply and impose challenges on free enterprise, the move from the current AG suggests that all price increases could be prima facie illegal.