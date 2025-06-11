Study: Tampa has highest rate of property tax increase among major U.S. cities

Property taxes are often a bane of owning a home, and in Florida’s largest cities, those taxes are going up quicker than in many other big cities across America.

The financial advice company LendingTree completed an analysis of the 50 largest metropolitan markets in the country and found that property taxes increased in every city between 2021 and 2023, which is the last year of available data.

The study found that Florida had three cities in the top 10 in terms of the largest percentage hikes. Tampa topped the list with a 23.3% increase in those years, jumping from a median annual property tax bill of $1,935 in 2021 to $2,385 in 2023.

Realtor.com, a home sales marketing company, took note of the LendingTree analysis and advised potential homebuyers that Tampa’s property taxes present an additional burden.

“Although the average list price (for a Tampa home purchase) in April 2025 was $410,000, a 2.4% decrease in price, and homes are spending an average of 58 days on the market, anyone looking to buy in the Tampa area should consider that property taxes will add more … to their monthly bill,” Realtor.com analysts concluded.

While Tampa may have topped the list in terms of the rate of increase, it still stood out for having among the lowest overall property tax bills among major metros. Tampa had the 10th-lowest median tab, per the analysis.

Jacksonville was ranked fourth on the list of largest property tax increases, with an 18.7% jump between 2021’s median figure of $2,022 and 2023’s figure of $2,401.

Miami was just behind Jacksonville in the fifth spot (tied with Atlanta) as the South Florida city witnessed an 18.6% property tax increase, rising from a median of $3,011 in 2021 to $3,570 in 2023.

Florida was the only state with more than one city listed in the top 10. There were five Sun Belt cities in the top 10.

And Orlando came in 11th. The Central Florida hub saw a 17.1% change in property taxes, with the 2021 median figure of $2,213 increasing to $2,592 in 2023.

Pittsburgh was ranked 50th on the list, with the least dramatic property tax surge between 2021 and 2023. The Steel City recorded a 4.4% increase during that three-year span, ending up with a median property tax bill of $2,776.