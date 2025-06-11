June 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Study: Tampa has highest rate of property tax increase among major U.S. cities
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonJune 11, 20255min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.11.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Another delay: Miami-Dade’s upgraded South Corridor service now expected to roll in late Summer

HeadlinesInfluence

James Uthmeier warns retailers not to use tariffs to justify ‘price gouging’

property tax with currency
Florida had 3 cities ranked in the top 10.

Property taxes are often a bane of owning a home, and in Florida’s largest cities, those taxes are going up quicker than in many other big cities across America.

The financial advice company LendingTree completed an analysis of the 50 largest metropolitan markets in the country and found that property taxes increased in every city between 2021 and 2023, which is the last year of available data.

The study found that Florida had three cities in the top 10 in terms of the largest percentage hikes. Tampa topped the list with a 23.3% increase in those years, jumping from a median annual property tax bill of $1,935 in 2021 to $2,385 in 2023.

Realtor.com, a home sales marketing company, took note of the LendingTree analysis and advised potential homebuyers that Tampa’s property taxes present an additional burden.

“Although the average list price (for a Tampa home purchase) in April 2025 was $410,000, a 2.4% decrease in price, and homes are spending an average of 58 days on the market, anyone looking to buy in the Tampa area should consider that property taxes will add more … to their monthly bill,” Realtor.com analysts concluded.

While Tampa may have topped the list in terms of the rate of increase, it still stood out for having among the lowest overall property tax bills among major metros. Tampa had the 10th-lowest median tab, per the analysis.

Jacksonville was ranked fourth on the list of largest property tax increases, with an 18.7% jump between 2021’s median figure of $2,022 and 2023’s figure of $2,401.

Miami was just behind Jacksonville in the fifth spot (tied with Atlanta) as the South Florida city witnessed an 18.6% property tax increase, rising from a median of $3,011 in 2021 to $3,570 in 2023.

Florida was the only state with more than one city listed in the top 10. There were five Sun Belt cities in the top 10.

And Orlando came in 11th. The Central Florida hub saw a 17.1% change in property taxes, with the 2021 median figure of $2,213 increasing to $2,592 in 2023.

Pittsburgh was ranked 50th on the list, with the least dramatic property tax surge between 2021 and 2023. The Steel City recorded a 4.4% increase during that three-year span, ending up with a median property tax bill of $2,776.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnother delay: Miami-Dade’s upgraded South Corridor service now expected to roll in late Summer

nextLast Call for 6.11.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories