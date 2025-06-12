June 12, 2025
Personnel note: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation welcomes Arian Monzo

Drew WilsonJune 12, 20252min0

Arian Monzon copy
'Arian's experience, relationships and dedication to public service make him a great addition to our efforts in South Florida.'

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has appointed Arian Monzon as regional government affairs manager for South Florida. Based in Doral, Monzon will focus on strengthening relationships with local officials and community leaders to support the company’s strategic objectives in the region.

Monzon brings more than four years of experience in governmental affairs, most recently serving as senior legislative aide and as deputy campaign manager for Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

“We are excited to welcome Arian Monzon to our team as regional governmental affairs manager,” said Victoria Price, governmental affairs director at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “Arian’s experience, relationships and dedication to public service make him a great addition to our efforts in South Florida.”

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, which operates subsidiaries such as Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities, says Monzon’s appointment will help maintain its momentum in one of Florida’s fastest-growing markets.

In 2024, Chesapeake Utilities added 6,700 new customers statewide — including 227 commercial and industrial customers — with nearly 39% of that growth tied to FCG. The company also launched or advanced 12 projects to expand natural gas service to new residential communities.

Chesapeake says continued customer growth and demand for natural gas have enabled it to expand distribution in existing service areas and invest in newly acquired FCG territories.

“Our office is proud to have Arian Monzon join us to further our mission of providing exceptional energy solutions and community support,” said Michael Cassel, vice president of strategic development. “Arian’s leadership and passion for community engagement will be instrumental in helping us serve South Florida effectively.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

