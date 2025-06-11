June 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints Joanne Hernandez to Miami-Dade County Court
with Ron DeSantis' signature, the BP settlement money will continue to flow.

Jesse SchecknerJune 11, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville man arrested on charges of threatening to run over ICE protesters

HeadlinesInfluence

Jillian Hasner departing as President and CEO of Take Stock in Children

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.11.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

desantis-anti-riot-bill
She was also considered for a judgeship last year.

Bankruptcy, family and real estate lawyer Joanne Hernandez is the Miami-Dade County Court’s newest Judge, courtesy of an appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis just tapped Hernandez — the longtime managing partner of Miami Law Center PA, which she owns, operates and is the sole practitioner of — to replace Judge Jennifer Hochstadt Azar, who resigned in March.

Hernandez, a 43-year-old Republican, according to state records, was one of six nominees the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 11th Judicial Circuit recommended for the job in April.

She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2009 after earning her Juris Doctor from Florida International University.

Her member profile with the Bar says she’s fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

She was selected as a “Rising Star” for 2016-2019 by Super Lawyers, a designation that takes into account peer recognition, professional achievement in legal practice, and “other cogent factors.”

Last year, she was among six finalists in consideration to succeed then-Judge Carlos Gamez on the Miami-Dade Court.

Azar told DeSantis in a Feb. 21 letter that she planned to resign March 28. She called serving as a county court Judge “the honor of a lifetime.”

“I thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve my community and uphold the rule of law,” she wrote. “At this time, however, personal reasons require me to step away from this position.”

After leaving the bench, where she served for roughly a year following an appointment by DeSantis, Azar returned to her prior job as an Assistant Miami-Dade Attorney, a role in which she defends the county and its employees in federal civil rights cases.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.11.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

nextJillian Hasner departing as President and CEO of Take Stock in Children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories