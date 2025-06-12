Ron DeSantis says it’s OK to hit a protesting ‘mob’ with your car if you need to ‘flee for your safety’

Pedestrian right of way only goes so far in the Free State of Florida.

Particularly when the non-drivers are obstructing traffic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending “stand your ground” to the roadway, saying that if people feel threatened by protesters while driving, they have the right to run them over to get to safety via what he calls a “zero-tolerance policy.”

“And we also have a policy that if you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety. And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you. You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets. You have a right to defend yourself in Florida,” DeSantis told friendly interviewer Dave Rubin Wednesday.

As has been the case all week, DeSantis was weighing in on riots in Los Angeles, and explaining in great detail why the civil disobedience in California wouldn’t fly in Florida, including during protests expected this weekend.

“They’re supposedly going to do demonstrations all over the country, so we’ll see what they do in Florida. We already have our state resources on alert. They will be deployed as needed,” DeSantis said.

“People can always choose to do the wrong thing, even in Florida. The difference is in Florida, you ain’t just getting a slap on the wrist like they do in Portland and you go right back on the street. You’re going to end up in the inside of a jail cell and you will be held accountable. So we will do everything within our authority to bring people to justice.”