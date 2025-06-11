June 11, 2025
Jacksonville man arrested on charges of threatening to run over ICE protesters

Drew Dixon

26-year-old Zachary Degross is accused of threatening to ram a tow truck into any protesters he might see on the First Coast.

As protests are growing across America challenging President Donald Trump’s policies of deporting illegal immigrants and roundups by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a Jacksonville man found himself behind bars Wednesday after being accused of posting a social media threat to “plow” into any demonstrators on the First Coast with a vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) confirmed Wednesday afternoon on the agency’s Facebook site that officers went to the home of 26-year-old Zachary Degross following tips from residents that Degross was threatening to take action against protesters in the Jacksonville area if he saw them demonstrating. The tips were provided to JSO Tuesday and by midday Wednesday Degross was arrested.

In a post on the X social media platform, Degross said he would run over any protesters in the Jacksonville area who were opposing Trump’s policies.

The social media post allegedly made by Degross said, “Look as Jacksonville resident of I see any large gatherings to protest ice I’m going to grab my buddies (sic) tow truck and plow through every ignant (sic), un-american swine I see protestong (sic) the deportation of ILLEGAL immigrants.”

It went on to say, “Since you believe in them so much, why don’t you go with.”

The statement was made in reply to another original X post asking if the Jacksonville area and Florida were prepared if protests break out. The message in question was posted under the pseudonym “boostedass_240.”

The JSO Facebook site said after department detectives interviewed Degross Wednesday, they arrested him.

“Making a threat like the one Degross made is a felony. If you are making threats online to harm others, even if you don’t intend to follow through with the action, we will arrest you,” said the JSO.

There have been sporadic protests in Jacksonville in recent months opposing several Trump policies. Usually, only a few dozen people have shown up to the demonstrations normally outside of the Duval County Courthouse downtown.

But the Jacksonville demonstrations have not been on the level witnessed in several cities in recent days. The flashpoint has been mainly in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., which started Friday where thousands of people have clashed with authorities. Trump ordered several thousand California National Guard into the city to quell the disturbances which have continued through this week. Some 700 U.S. Marines have been deployed to the area as well while Los Angeles police also handle many of the confrontations.

More demonstrations have erupted in other cities such as Dallas, Texas and New York City among other metropolitan areas.

JSO said law enforcement officials in North Florida are on alert as protests spread.

“We take every threat incredibly seriously. If you see a threat online about harming others, report it to us immediately,” the JSO statement said. “We are monitoring protests nationwide, and we will continue to work hard to protect everyone in Jacksonville.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

