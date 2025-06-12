Brevard Sheriff warns violent protesters could end up ‘graveyard dead’

Amid worries about unrest due to protests against the Donald Trump administration, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is warning that his law enforcement team “will kill” protestors who cross the line into violence.

During remarks in Brevard County, Ivey distinguished between “peaceful protests” and those that “turn violent.”

“You don’t want to let that happen,” Ivey said of the latter, spotlighting riots around the country involving buildings being burned down and police cars being “bricked” as examples.

“If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County gathering around it, refusing to let the driver leave in our county, you’re most likely going to get run over and dragged across the street,” Ivey continued.

“If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and in jail. If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs that we have here. If you throw a brick, a fire bomb, or a pointed gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.”

Ivey’s comments come after Gov. Ron DeSantis said protesters could be run over by cars if drivers felt the need to “flee” them.

Attorney General James Uthmeier seconded Ivey’s comments in the context of the “great Governor’s” remarks.

“You don’t need to sit there and wait while people smash your window and damage your vehicle and put your family in jeopardy. You drive. Just drive,” the DeSantis appointee said.

Uthmeier also announced the state would have an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) embed, Anthony Coker, “to support the Trump administration’s efforts in combating illegal information.” Uthmeier said Florida is working to “protect ICE agents” by punishing people “doxxing” them.

“We’re not going to tolerate that in Florida,” Uthmeier said.

If ICE officers believe they are doxxed, Uthmeier said the Florida Highway Patrol would investigate and ensure they are safe.

State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe said that “24/7” strategy was intended to stop the individuals from trying to “get inside the head of that law enforcement officer and that family” and make them “lay back” like they did in the Summer of 2020.