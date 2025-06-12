Feds say Orlando Panera Bread franchise operator faces fine for illegally employing minors

A Panera Bread franchise operator is facing a $600,000 fine after the federal government said the business violated child labor laws in Orlando for 240 minors, according to a new federal complaint.

Covelli Enterprises, which runs 15 restaurants in the Orlando area, employed 240 employees under 16 years old from 2021-2023, according to a federal complaint filed by U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer this month.

The DOL investigated the restaurants and found violations, the court records said. It’s unclear in the records how old the minors were, the hours they worked or what their roles were in the cafes.

DOL officials did not respond to questions for this story.

Earlier this year, GOP state lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to roll back the state’s child labor laws during the 60-day Session. Legislation that failed to pass would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to work longer hours, and would have let 13-year-olds get jobs the Summer that they turn 14.

Covelli will pay a $600,000 fine broken down in four quarterly payments starting July 15, records show.

A proposed consent decree, which requires court approval, outlines new oversight to protect minors in the future.

The franchise operator would be required to do more audits for its hazardous equipment and make sure no one under 18 is using them; hire a third-party consultant to conduct more training; and create an anonymous tip reporting phone line. All employees under 16 would also be required to wear a color-coded name tag to alert managers that they are underage.

The consent decree said the Panera franchise operator will not hire workers under the age of 18 for hazardous work and will obey the rules governing what hours 16-year-olds can work. The franchise also will not employ anyone under 14 “under any circumstance.”

Covelli and Panera did not respond to a request for comment.