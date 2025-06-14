USL Super League to host inaugural championship final in Tampa

The USL Super League will host its inaugural championship final on Saturday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Riverfront Stadium in Tampa.

After a debut season that featured 115 matches nationwide, 284 goals, and more than 250 new professional opportunities for women athletes, the season comes down to a classic Florida showdown: Tampa Bay Sun FC versus Fort Lauderdale United FC.

The match is a Florida Derby — a term in soccer that refers to a high-stakes match between two teams from the same state or region, often marked by intense local pride and rivalry.

The USL Super League, which will become the Gainbridge Super League in August 2025 through a newly announced naming rights partnership, is the newest Division I professional women’s soccer league in the United States. It is owned and operated by the United Soccer League, which is headquartered in Tampa.

The league is led by President Amanda Vandervort, with Tampa Bay Sun President and CEO Christina Unkel and Fort Lauderdale United CEO Sharon Lacey heading the two finalist clubs — a trio of women leaders playing a central role in shaping the future of professional women’s soccer in America.

Florida’s intrastate rivalries are only just beginning. Sporting Jax, based in Jacksonville, is set to join the league in the 2025-26 season and is already selling season tickets for its new women’s professional club.

The match will stream live on Peacock. Tickets are available at www.tampabaysunfc.com.