June 12, 2025
Bay scallop harvesting season opens in 3 counties on the Nature Coast Sunday
FWC photo by Carol Lyn Parrish.

Scalloping
The scallop season runs through Labor Day.

The bay scallop harvesting season opens Sunday in the Fenholloway-Suwannee River Zone on Florida’s Nature Coast.

The recreational season has been a big draw for visitors and residents of the area that includes all state waters in Dixie County, parts of Taylor County, including Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, and portions of Levy County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages Floridians to take advantage of the scallop season that runs through Sept. 1, which is Labor Day.

But FWC officials caution those taking part to be aware of regulations. Some of those regulations are specific to particular portions of the season.

“The daily bag limit from June 15 through June 30 in this area is 1 gallon of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 cup shucked bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 5 gallons whole bay scallops in the shell or 2 pints (4 cups) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel per day (regardless of the number of harvesters aboard),” an FWC news release said Thursday.

The recreational harvesting of bay scallops can only be done by hand or by using a landing or dip net. Commercial scallop harvesting is prohibited during the upcoming season for that area.

There are changes in the regulations during the season.

“From July 1 through Labor Day in this area the daily bag limits are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel per day (regardless of the number of harvesters aboard),” FWC officials said.

While the upcoming season is geared toward recreational enthusiasts, those harvesters still need a Florida saltwater fishing license to legally participate unless someone qualifies for an exemption. FWC has more details online. There are multiple stipulations and exemptions.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

