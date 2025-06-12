June 12, 2025
Not just talk: John Rutherford draws Primary challenge from radio host Mark Kaye

A.G. GancarskiJune 12, 20252min1

rutherford copy
Could this be the incumbent's toughest test yet?

Another election cycle brings another August challenge to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford of Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

This time around, it’s someone with some name recognition.

Podcaster and radio host Mark Kaye is officially running. He says that if the House flips to Democratic control next November, Republicans need stronger voices than that of the four-term Congressman and three-term Jacksonville Sheriff.

“We’re going to need a loud, combative conservative to fight, fight, fight every single day. John Rutherford is not that guy. I am,” Kaye said.

Rutherford has nearly $270,000 in cash on hand. While Kaye may not match his fundraising, he said “donations are pouring in from across the country,” and expects to “lean heavily on grassroots energy, digital outreach, and the loyal support of thousands of his listeners called ‘Kayetriots’ across Florida and beyond.”

The incumbent has faced Primaries consistently.

In 2022 and 2024, he got roughly 2/3 of the vote against conservative populist Mara Macie.

The district, which includes some of Duval and St. Johns counties, is designed for a Republican win in any General Election, with more than 250,000 GOP registrants and fewer than 145,000 Democrats.

We reached out to Rutherford for response, but no comment as of yet.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • DuvalGOP

    June 12, 2025 at 2:43 pm

    That would be “former” talk radio host Mark Kaye as he was fired last year.

    Once again, A. G. fails to do his homework.

    Reply

