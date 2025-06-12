Not just talk: John Rutherford draws Primary challenge from radio host Mark Kaye

Another election cycle brings another August challenge to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford of Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

This time around, it’s someone with some name recognition.

Podcaster and radio host Mark Kaye is officially running. He says that if the House flips to Democratic control next November, Republicans need stronger voices than that of the four-term Congressman and three-term Jacksonville Sheriff.

“We’re going to need a loud, combative conservative to fight, fight, fight every single day. John Rutherford is not that guy. I am,” Kaye said.

Rutherford has nearly $270,000 in cash on hand. While Kaye may not match his fundraising, he said “donations are pouring in from across the country,” and expects to “lean heavily on grassroots energy, digital outreach, and the loyal support of thousands of his listeners called ‘Kayetriots’ across Florida and beyond.”

The incumbent has faced Primaries consistently.

In 2022 and 2024, he got roughly 2/3 of the vote against conservative populist Mara Macie.

The district, which includes some of Duval and St. Johns counties, is designed for a Republican win in any General Election, with more than 250,000 GOP registrants and fewer than 145,000 Democrats.

We reached out to Rutherford for response, but no comment as of yet.