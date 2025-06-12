June 12, 2025
No Kings Day protests to include march to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Jacob OglesJune 12, 20254min0

mar-a-lago aerial ap
A birthday message to the President decrying authoritarianism arrives the same day a military parade unfolds in the nation's capital.

Nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump will include protesters planning to march on his Florida home Saturday.

As Trump prepares to hold a military parade coinciding with his birthday, critics will host “No Kings Day” events across the country. In South Florida, 50501 South Florida, Voices of Florida, The Florida Valkyries and other progressive groups will gather individuals to march from Phipps Skate Park in West Palm Beach to Trump’s Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago.

“The protests aim to reject tyranny dressed as celebration. On June 14, we will stand united against the corruption, cruelty, and contempt for humanity that have defined the Trump regime,” reads a release from the group.

“We rise for the voices silenced, for the communities abandoned, and for the rights that have been trampled under the weight of ego and authoritarianism. This march is not just a protest; it is a declaration. We will not be erased, we will not be quiet, and we will not celebrate oppression. We are here to disrupt the performance with truth and to turn outrage into action.”

Organizers say after bringing the protests to Trump’s doorstep, organizers will attend an “Anti-Birthday Rally” at Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

The event will be one of more than 60 No Kings Day events in Florida, from a “No Kings Honk and Wave” in Pensacola to a “Flag Day No Kings” event in Key West.

The one in West Palm Beach holds some symbolic significance. Trump, a famously ostentatious billionaire even before his time in public office, in 1985 purchased the regal Mar-a-Lago estate, which was originally built for Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1927 when she was known as “the dowager queen of Palm Beach,” according to an official history of the estate.

While Trump lived in Manhattan most of his life, he transferred his official state residency to Florida in 2019, making Mar-a-Lago his official home address.

Of course, Trump during his second term in the White House spends most of his time in Washington, where he will be for the military parade ostensibly celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

