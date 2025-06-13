Prediction market positions Byron Donalds, Ashley Moody as big 2026 favorites

Most of those putting their money where their mouths are regarding Florida’s elections next year expect Republicans to prevail.

According to the Kalshi prediction market, 86% of investors believe Republicans will win the U.S. Senate race and 89% think Republicans win the Governor’s race again as well.

While those numbers likely won’t surprise many given the lopsided statewide wins by the GOP in 2022 and 2024, they bode best for two well-positioned candidates.

In the Senate race, appointed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is getting all the investor interest, at 92%. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is not interested in running, is at 3%. Attorney General James Uthmeier and former House Speaker José Oliva are at 1%.

The Democratic field is still unformed, and the action reflects that. U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is at 15 cents, and former Gov. Charlie Crist is at 11%.

In the race for Governor, President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, making Donalds the prohibitive favorite in the Republican Primary.

Donalds has 81% support from investors, well ahead of First Lady Casey DeSantis’ 16% and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson’s 3%. No other names rated investment this early.

No market has emerged as of yet on the Democratic side of the question, even though former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly has launched a campaign.