June 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Prediction market positions Byron Donalds, Ashley Moody as big 2026 favorites
Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., speaks during the confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A.G. GancarskiJune 13, 20253min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Israeli strikes on Iran lead to new test of Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on ‘America first’ agenda

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Lawmakers agree on $352M for Gov. DeSantis’ roads plan

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.13.25

Donalds Moody
It's hard to bet against an incumbent and a Trump pick.

Most of those putting their money where their mouths are regarding Florida’s elections next year expect Republicans to prevail.

According to the Kalshi prediction market, 86% of investors believe Republicans will win the U.S. Senate race and 89% think Republicans win the Governor’s race again as well.

While those numbers likely won’t surprise many given the lopsided statewide wins by the GOP in 2022 and 2024, they bode best for two well-positioned candidates.

In the Senate race, appointed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is getting all the investor interest, at 92%. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is not interested in running, is at 3%. Attorney General James Uthmeier and former House Speaker José Oliva are at 1%.

The Democratic field is still unformed, and the action reflects that. U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is at 15 cents, and former Gov. Charlie Crist is at 11%.

In the race for Governor, President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, making Donalds the prohibitive favorite in the Republican Primary.

Donalds has 81% support from investors, well ahead of First Lady Casey DeSantis’ 16% and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson’s 3%. No other names rated investment this early.

No market has emerged as of yet on the Democratic side of the question, even though former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly has launched a campaign.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Lawmakers agree on $352M for Gov. DeSantis' roads plan

nextIsraeli strikes on Iran lead to new test of Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on ‘America first’ agenda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories