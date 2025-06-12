Jessica Lowe-Minor just became the Florida League of Women Voters’ youngest President ever

Nonprofit leader Jessica Lowe-Minor is making history as the youngest person ever elected President of the League of Women Voters of Florida (LWVFL).

Chosen during the organization’s 40th Biennial State Convention in Orlando, Lowe-Minor now leads the 104-year-old nonprofit, known for empowering voters and protecting democracy through nonpartisan statewide advocacy.

In a statement following her election, the 41-year-old said the LWVFL must defend Floridians’ freedoms from threats of authoritarianism that are in ample supply today.

“Never in my lifetime have we been in such a dire moment, but we are not alone,” she said. “We are together, we are a network, and we are growing. People are looking for things to do and ways to help, and we have answers.”

An LWVFL veteran, Lowe-Minor served as Executive Director of organization from 2010 to 2014, during which the organization increased its revenue by 167% and grew its membership by 31%, according to a press note from the group that noted her age-defying accomplishment.

She later served three terms on board of the national League of Women Voters, including as Vice President from 2020 to 2022.

Lowe-Minor is the co-founder of Capacityworks, a women-owned and -led nonprofit consulting firm based in the Southeastern U.S. and the Virgin Islands. She previously led the Institute for Nonprofit Innovation and Excellence in Tallahassee.

She holds a master’s degree in women and gender studies from Florida State University, one of two higher ed institutions where she has also taught, and is a licensed Realtor with two young daughters.

Her term leading LWVFL, which operates 29 local chapters across Florida, runs through June 2027.

“As an organization built on the work of suffragists who didn’t live to see the 19th Amendment ratified,” she said, “we know that progress is not always swift, and we know there will be set-backs and backlash, but we have a vision for American democracy,”

The League also elected a new slate of board leaders this past weekend to serve alongside Lowe-Minor. They include:

— First Vice President Barbara Lanning of Orlando, a longtime voting rights advocate and member of the League’s Orange County chapter.

— Second Vice President Cynthia Cave of Riverview, who boasts extensive experience in education and civic engagement through Hillsborough County programs.

— Treasurer Monica Elliott of Southwest Ranches, a retired information technology professional active in voter services who served as a past League chapter President in Broward County.

— Secretary Shayna Rich of Gainesville, a public health researcher and policy advocate focused on health care access and equity.

— Director Cathy Swerdlow of Longwood, a former marketing executive and League leader in Seminole County.

— Director Diane Preston Moore of Naples, who has nonprofit leadership and League organizing experience in Southwest Florida.

— Director Jill Lewis-Spector of Sarasota, a former education professor with expertise in literacy and civic education.

Board members Terri Kondos, Breezi Hicks and Ashley Cacicedo-Surdovel will continue their service through June 2026.