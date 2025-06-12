Last Call for 6.12.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump will include protesters planning to march on his Florida home Saturday.

As Trump prepares to hold a military parade coinciding with his birthday, critics will host “No Kings Day” events across the country. In South Florida, 50501 South Florida, Voices of Florida, The Florida Valkyries and other progressive groups will gather individuals to march from Phipps Skate Park in West Palm Beach to Trump’s Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago.

“The protests aim to reject tyranny dressed as celebration. On June 14, we will stand united against the corruption, cruelty, and contempt for humanity that have defined the Trump regime,” reads a release from the group.

“We rise for the voices silenced, for the communities abandoned, and for the rights that have been trampled under the weight of ego and authoritarianism. This march is not just a protest; it is a declaration. We will not be erased, we will not be quiet, and we will not celebrate oppression. We are here to disrupt the performance with truth and to turn outrage into action.”

Organizers say that after bringing the protests to Trump’s doorstep, organizers will attend an “Anti-Birthday Rally” at Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

The event will be one of more than 60 No Kings Day events in Florida, from a “No Kings Honk and Wave” in Pensacola to a “Flag Day No Kings” event in Key West.

Evening Reads

—“Stephen Miller triggers Los Angeles” via Nick Miroff of The Atlantic

—”ICE raids have sent Latino shoppers into hiding and big brands are hurting” via Laura Cooper, Arian Campo-Flores and Enrique Pérez de la Rosa of The Wall Street Journal

—”The one drug RFK Jr. should actually ban” via Kenny Torrella of Vox

—”California Senator is forced to floor and handcuffed after interrupting Noem in L.A.” via Jill Cowan, Jesus Jiménez and Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times

—”Anatomy of a raid: How immigration agents descended on an L.A. car wash” via Arelis R. Hernández, Marianne LeVine and Zoeann Murphy of The Washington Post

—”Florida’s literary inquisition” via Judd Legum, Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims of Popular Information

—”Florida lawmakers save state parks from golf, then yank away funding for preserving land” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

—”Brevard Sheriff warns violent protesters could end up ‘graveyard dead’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”God only knows what we’d be without Brian Wilson” via Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone

—“Vibe coding is coming for engineering jobs” via Will Knight of WIRED

Quote of the Day

“If you throw a brick, a fire bomb, or a pointed gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.”

— Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, on hypothetical violent protesters.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

After hearing Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s stern warning, we could use a Graveyard to take the edge off.

Order a Radio Days for talk show host and podcaster Mark Kaye, who is officially running against U.S. Rep. John Rutherford in Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

A sharp increase in new unemployment claims means a sharp increase in Unemployment Benefits at the bar.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Florida rivals play for first USL Super League title

The first USL Super League final features two Florida-based teams playing for a championship.

The Tampa Bay Sun hosts Fort Lauderdale United on Saturday at Riverfront Stadium in Tampa (7:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).

The USL Super League launched in August as a first division professional soccer league featuring eight teams.

Tampa Bay earned the #2 seed in the playoffs and defeated the Dallas Trinity 2-1 to advance to the finals. Fort Lauderdale came from behind to defeat top-seeded Carolina Ascent 2-1 after extra time on a goal in the 120th minute by Kiara Locklear.

Both teams placed players on the all-league team this season. Tampa Bay forward Tash Flint, midfielder Sydny Nasello, and Fort Lauderdale midfielder Addie McCain earned first-team all-league honors.

Tampa Bay forward Cecilie Fløe, defender Vivianne Besette, Fort Lauderdale forward Jasmine Hamid, and defender Laveni Vaka earned second-team honors.

Before the USL Super League launched, there were 14 professional women’s soccer teams in the United States, all playing in the NWSL. Contrast that with over 100 men’s professional soccer teams in leagues such as the Major League Soccer, the USL Championship, USL League One, and MLS Next Pro.

Fort Lauderdale has not had a professional team representing the city win a championship since the Fort Lauderdale Strikers won the APSL championship in 1989. At the time, it was the second division of professional soccer in America.

The Tampa Bay Sun is trying to join the Buccaneers, Lightning, and Rowdies as professional teams from Tampa to win a championship.

A third Florida team, Sporting Club Jacksonville, is scheduled to join the league for the 2025-2026 season. The league will become the Gainbridge Super League in August.

