June 12, 2025
Budget conference: VISIT FLORIDA draws divide on nature, ‘trail town’ marketing
East Coast Greenway rider in Titusville, by Doug Alderson, OGT. (Florida Department of Environmental Protection)

bike path
This is not the first time Visit Florida has been a topic of debate among lawmakers.

The Senate is fighting to give $5 million for VISIT FLORIDA to promote Florida’s nature and trail towns to boost tourism, while the House is against spending the money.

It’s one of the Senate bump issues being debated Thursday.

The Senate wants to pull the $5 million from the Tourism Promotional Trust Fund.

If the $5 million makes it through into the budget, which towns could get the extra attention?

Dunedin, Malabar, Titusville, Gainesville, Clermont, Winter Garden and Venice are among the cities advertised as “trail towns on the state’s website that highlights paved bike paths, popular annual rides and scenic routes.

Or maybe Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hometown of Dunedin could get some love?

“Dunedin became Florida’s first trail town, designated in January of 2018,” according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Don’t let Florida’s heat fool you. Cycling is a big hobby in the Sunshine State as communities convert abandoned rail lines into bike trails and expand trails across city or county lines to create regional destinations. Some century rides draw cyclists in significant numbers.

The $5 million for nature and trail towns marketing certainly is not the first time Visit Florida has been a topic of debate among lawmakers.

In 2023, the Legislature considered eliminating VISIT FLORIDA’s budget entirely but ultimately decided to allocate $80 million in funding instead. 

“There’s been opinions between the House and Senate for several years about the value of VISIT FLORIDA. I certainly understand the House’s concern that it’s a lot of money,” said Sen. Ed Hooper last year when he was the Chair of the Senate Tourism, Transportation and Economic Development Appropriations Committee.

However, Hooper has also acknowledged the vital role tourism plays in Florida.

“It’s our No. 1 economic driver in this state,” Hooper said in 2023,

Right now, Hooper chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee as the budget talks continued Thursday.

