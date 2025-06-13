June 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Some $3M added to state justice measure to handle more immigration detainees
Immigration arrests surge as Donald Trump extends large-scale operations into 'sanctuary' jurisdictions, as evidenced by a recent raid in New York City.

Drew DixonJune 12, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Senate supports $1 million for Gov. DeSantis’ America party

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Chambers sign off on slashing 600 state Health Department positions

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: VISIT FLORIDA draws divide on nature, ‘trail town’ marketing

ap_18055059879467
The addition of funding will help pay for corrections officers at municipal jails who are handling more inmates charged with immigration violations.

In a move to bolster funding for jails handling more detainees of those being apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Florida legislators added more funding to a Senate appropriations measure.

The Appropriations Conference Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice late Thursday added a provision and specific funding appropriation to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “to award grants to local jails that are under construction and have contracted with (ICE) to support immigration enforcement efforts.”

Jason Garcia, reporter with the Orlando Sentinel, picked up on the funding addition to the Senate Appropriations bill (SB 2500) that’s estimated to be some $3 million. However, Senate documents released during the Budget Conference on Thursday did not specifically state the exact amount of funding.

But after the Budget Conference, Senate Committee on Appropriations Chair Sen. Ed Hooper, a Republican from Palm Harbor, confirmed the addition to the legislation amounted to $3 million.

Hooper said the money will be used to fund training for local corrections officers throughout the state on how to handle inmates being held on immigration charges.

Hooper said the funding is simply capitalizing on a long-standing mutual aid agreement between the state and local law enforcement agencies.

“That language has been around for some time,” Hooper said. “We have an agreement with the sheriff’s departments that if a deputy wants to have additional training, there’s a stipend if they’re willing to do that. We did not contemplate that some of those correctional officers may also like to have some of that training and may be eligible for a stipend.”

That will help local law enforcement pay for the increasing cost of staffing and incarcerating inmates who are believed to be illegal immigrants, who are rounded up by ICE agents in Florida and taken to local jails in Florida municipalities.

Florida is seeing more and more of those people facing immigration charges filling municipal jails. A report by the Sentinel in late May detailed the rising number of those alleged illegal immigrants being taken to the local lockups.

In Orange County alone, Public Safety Director Danny Banks cautioned in the Sentinel report that a surge of immigration detainees could push the county’s detention facilities to the limit.

“I’m fearful that it’s going to lead us to maxing out our jail space,” Banks said of an influx of ICE inmates coming from Orange and neighboring counties.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House agrees to add more Judges, boost funding for correctional programs

nextBudget conference: House makes push to end emergency powers of regulating medical marijuana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories