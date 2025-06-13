June 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Senate supports $1 million for Gov. DeSantis’ America party
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with the media after giving the State of the State speech on the opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gabrielle RussonJune 12, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Chambers sign off on slashing 600 state Health Department positions

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: VISIT FLORIDA draws divide on nature, ‘trail town’ marketing

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House makes push to end emergency powers of regulating medical marijuana

FLAPOL030425CH028
The Senate is proposing the nonrecurring $1 million from the general fund revenue to pay for grants related to the celebration. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida will celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial next year, and the Senate is proposing to allocate $1 million toward the event.

The Senate is proposing the nonrecurring $1 million from the general fund revenue to pay for grants related to the celebration following DeSantis’ executive order in December to begin making preparations. It was one of the updates in Thursday’s budget conference.

“What a great thing to celebrate,” quipped Sen. Ed Hooper during a media gaggle after Thursday’s budget conference meeting. “We all want to celebrate 250 years.”

Hooper spoke with the media Thursday after he acknowledged the long days as staff and lawmakers are still in ongoing budget talks this week to finalize the state’s spending plan.

DeSantis ordered the Secretary of State, along with the Division of Historical Resources and the Division of Arts and Culture, to plan celebrations leading up to the Semiquincentennial anniversary of the United States’ independence.

The two state divisions will create exhibits, host events and organize other activities that teach about the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War, the U.S. Constitution and the importance of self-government, as well as honoring veterans.

DeSantis has said it’s important to celebrate the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary.

“The State of Florida can honor our past and the foundational American values handed down by the Founding Fathers by joining this nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary,” DeSantis said in an executive order in December. “America’s 250th anniversary will be a time for celebrating our nation’s founding and our historic rise as the most powerful and influential nation on earth.”

Part of DeSantis’ executive order was creating an Advisory Commission for the celebration. His picks for the commission include Rep. Patt Maney, Jacqueline Gay Gaines of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, and Matthew Spalding, an official at Michigan’s conservative Hillsdale College and New College board member.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Chambers sign off on slashing 600 state Health Department positions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories