Budget conference: Senate supports $1 million for Gov. DeSantis’ America party

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida will celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial next year, and the Senate is proposing to allocate $1 million toward the event.

The Senate is proposing the nonrecurring $1 million from the general fund revenue to pay for grants related to the celebration following DeSantis’ executive order in December to begin making preparations. It was one of the updates in Thursday’s budget conference.

“What a great thing to celebrate,” quipped Sen. Ed Hooper during a media gaggle after Thursday’s budget conference meeting. “We all want to celebrate 250 years.”

Hooper spoke with the media Thursday after he acknowledged the long days as staff and lawmakers are still in ongoing budget talks this week to finalize the state’s spending plan.

DeSantis ordered the Secretary of State, along with the Division of Historical Resources and the Division of Arts and Culture, to plan celebrations leading up to the Semiquincentennial anniversary of the United States’ independence.

The two state divisions will create exhibits, host events and organize other activities that teach about the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War, the U.S. Constitution and the importance of self-government, as well as honoring veterans.

DeSantis has said it’s important to celebrate the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary.

“The State of Florida can honor our past and the foundational American values handed down by the Founding Fathers by joining this nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary,” DeSantis said in an executive order in December. “America’s 250th anniversary will be a time for celebrating our nation’s founding and our historic rise as the most powerful and influential nation on earth.”

Part of DeSantis’ executive order was creating an Advisory Commission for the celebration. His picks for the commission include Rep. Patt Maney, Jacqueline Gay Gaines of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, and Matthew Spalding, an official at Michigan’s conservative Hillsdale College and New College board member.