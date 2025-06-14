Takeaways from Tallahassee — Paterfamilias festivites

Two weeks into June and Session still isn’t over — but with sprinkle lists circulating, surely (and don’t call us Shirley) the finish line must be in sight. Right? Right!?

Regardless of how long lawmakers keep burning the midnight oil, this Sunday is Father’s Day, and we’ve rounded up the best of what the 850 has to offer for celebrating the “damn paterfamilias,” to borrow a line from George Clooney in O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Whether dad’s into BBQ, brunch, or classic cars, there’s something for every vibe this weekend. If you’re looking to get a head start, consider a scenic Saturday trip to The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. From noon to 9 p.m., they’ll be serving pork ribs, BBQ brown sugar-marinated chicken legs, and crab-stuffed blackened flounder — all with the park’s signature Florida backdrop.

If you want to (have to?) stay in town, Tallahassee Ford is hosting a Father’s Day celebration Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music from Far 2 Fresh, snow cones by Sneauxball, El Tuani Food Truck, and prize giveaways — all off Magnolia Drive.

Out in Monticello, Blue Sky Farm is giving dads with green thumbs a treat: 20% off blueberries and flowers Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Sunday, options abound. South Eden in Thomasville is hosting its annual Father’s Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a bacon and potato bar, fried chicken and brisket — but reservations are a must (book here). Prefer a more casual scene? Casa Tapas and Cantina will fire up the grill with hamburgers, hot dogs, and corndogs during its $25 brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); kids eat for $15. Or hit up local staple Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant, serving Father’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If brunch isn’t dad’s thing, maybe Pops, Hops, and Hot Rods is: Hearth and Soul Tallahassee is throwing a Saturday event from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring brews, barbecue, and classic cars. Prefer two wheels? Tallahassee Harley-Davidson will offer free Father’s Day test rides and send every dad home with a Slim Jim gift.

Creative dads might dig the Paint and Sip at The Fuzzy Pineapple — a two-hour, bring-your-own-dad event where everyone goes home with a canvas and a buzz.

Still undecided? There’s always sports. Saturday features Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, MLS, PGA, and regular season MLB. Or settle in with new releases like John Wick, Mission: Impossible, or Netflix’s latest dive into disaster: Titan: The Oceangate Disaster.

Whatever the plan, we wish a happy Father’s Day to all dads … except the ones responsible for Session not being over yet. We wish them a lukewarm Father’s Day.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5—

End in sight — Lawmakers didn’t put a bow on the budget before Father’s Day, but the release of the House and Senate supplemental funding lists on Friday signals the drawn out 2025 Session is in the final stretch (for real this time). Also known as the “sprinkle list,” the supplemental funding allocations cover an assortment of initiatives the Legislature compiles as the budgeting processes near closure. The release comes more than a month into protracted budget talks that required lawmakers to extend the 2025 Session. The current end date for Session, per a resolution passed earlier this month, is June 18. Lawmakers must agree on a spending plan before midnight on Sunday to end within the currently allotted extension.

Tax cuts coming — Budget leaders unrolled a final tax relief package that eliminates with proposed tax cuts adding up to $1.29 billion in cuts. But after arguments about sales and property tax cuts pushed lawmakers into an extended Session, the bulk of savings came chiefly in savings to businesses. Nearly $905 million in general revenue cuts come from completely repealing Florida’s business rent tax, a levy charged by no other state. Lawmakers in recent years steadily rolled back that rate, last year setting the charge at just 2%. Still, the tax accounted for nearly a billion in revenue.

New blueprint — The Senate has agreed to establish a major funding tool for Schools of Hope launched to compete with failing public schools. The House earlier this week proposed a transfer of funds from the Schools of Hope Revolving Loan Fund. A proviso now adopted by the Senate includes language setting the funding for Schools of Hope in reserve, then allowing the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to submit budget amendments calling to release the dollars. Those would be available to eligible recipients who submit detailed disbursement data, including dollar amounts and a description of how the money will be used. The provision requires a detailed spending plan that identifies existing or new Schools of Hope. Applications for the coming year could be submitted no later than Aug. 1 this year. The Senate agreed to the language first proposed by the House.

Hopeless Florida — The Legislature closed out its health care budget without any funding for Hope Florida staff at the Department of Children and Families. A plan to add six Hope Navigator positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs also fell flat. It was a quiet end for a noisy scandal that consumed much of the attention around this year’s Legislative Session, which continued as budget talks ran into overtime. Both the House and Senate initially budgeted more than $2 million for the DCF to continue, but the House suggested zeroing that amount out entirely as it conducted an investigation whether $10 million in Medicaid settlement money given to Hope Florida was siphoned to an anti-marijuana political campaign. The Senate last week agreed to kill the funding. And as top budget negotiators for the House and Senate met for final meetings, the dollars never resurfaced. “I think we’re going to have to probably have a discussion with the Governor and his staff about how we go forward,” said Sen. Ed Hooper, a Clearwater Republican chairing the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Do they have funds available still left to do that? And will this get revisited a few months? It may come back for next Session.”

Two points — The House is meeting the Senate halfway on state employee pay raises. According to budget documents released late Thursday, the House is pitching a 2% pay bump for most state workers. The Senate’s position was a 4% raise. The minimum pay raise would be $1,000, down from $1,500 in the Senate plan. The raises would go to most non-law enforcement workers — there are about 100,000 state employees who would qualify for the raise. Both chambers are pursuing a different pay bump plan for law enforcement. New budget proviso language would provide police officers and state troopers with at least five years of service a 10% pay bump; those with 10 or more years on the job would be given a 15% raise. Additionally, the new proviso calls for a minimum base pay of $60,000 a year for law enforcement.

Anyone who’s driven through Wakulla County in the past decade knows it’s not the same sleepy pit-stop it once was. Development is booming — and with the latest announcement from DeSantis, there’re no signs of it slowing down.

On June 9, DeSantis announced that 300 high-wage jobs are coming to Wakulla County thanks to an economic incentives package combining pot-sweeteners from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and the Rural Infrastructure Fund.

The company making the hires: Point Blank Enterprises, a manufacturer of body armor and protective gear for law enforcement and military.

“The expansion of Point Blank Enterprises to Wakulla County is the result of ongoing commitment to infrastructure improvements and economic opportunity across Florida, including in our rural communities,” DeSantis said. “We’re focused on making strategic investments that help the hard-working families of our great state.”

Back in April, Wakulla County received $3.5 million from the Job Growth Grant Fund to support a new 118,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at Opportunity Park — and that’s where Point Blank is setting up shop.

“This investment is the direct result of the dedication, collaboration, and vision of incredible partners — Florida’s Great Northwest, Opportunity Florida, the Wakulla Economic Development Council, Triumph Gulf Coast, and Wakulla County — who worked tirelessly to bring Point Blank Enterprises to Opportunity Park,” said Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “Point Blank Enterprises is renowned industrywide as a manufacturer specializing in body armor for law enforcement and military personnel, protecting those who serve diligently to protect us.”

The expansion is expected to bring 300 jobs with an average pay of $52,900 per year and up to $8,000 in additional benefits.

The days of Crawfordville being just a gas station and Zaxby’s detour for Tallahassians en route to the springs may be numbered.

—Add another 78K—

Floridians love their wild, untouched spaces — and this week, the DeSantis administration actually did something to preserve them.

Gov. DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson approved the conservation of 78,000 acres of land across the state, with 76,000 acres located in rural areas within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor.

“Today’s conservation is a major milestone for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. By prioritizing conservation, we are not only supporting our natural resources, but also our rural economies and the future of our state,” DeSantis said.

The largest component, the Raiford to Osceola Greenway Florida Forever Project, adds 61,000 acres in Baker and Union counties. The easement will help prevent habitat fragmentation while sustaining forestland-based economic activity. Another 14,000 acres were preserved in the Camp Blanding to Raiford Greenway in Baker and Bradford counties — a region crucial for groundwater recharge and flood attenuation.

An additional 1,700 acres in Alachua, Bradford, Clay and Putnam counties were set aside near existing rural and family lands protection easements, reinforcing the area’s agricultural base. And in Hernando County, 340 acres in the Annutteliga Hammock Florida Forever Project were conserved to protect water quality and quantity.

“Florida’s continued success depends on our ability to make responsible decisions today that will preserve and protect our land, water, and working resources for generations to come. The actions approved today reflect exactly that — a commitment to strategic conservation, productive land management, and sustainable resource us,” Simpson said.

“I’m proud to support efforts that not only protect our environment, but also strengthen Florida’s agricultural foundation and rural communities.”

More information about the land buy is available here.

—Land, land, land—

Florida is known for many things — meth-heads, Disney World, unpredictable weather, professional and college sports, Clearwater Scientologists, and a fondness for untouched land. From beaches to swamps to mosquito-infested pine flatwoods, real Floridians (not the ones fresh out of Scranton or Trenton) love their wild spaces.

(No, your mind isn’t playing tricks on you. This is, indeed, the second land conservation blurb in this week’s Takeaways — and there was enough material on this front for even more, believe it or not.)

This week, DeSantis and the Cabinet voted to approve the full-fee acquisition of 340 acres in Hernando County from Cabot Citrus OpCo. The land will be managed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Florida Forest Service.

Simpson couldn’t have been more pleased: “I was proud to vote in favor of this important land acquisition, which protects valuable natural resources, strengthens public land management, and reinforces the importance of process and partnership in Florida’s conservation work.

“This full-fee acquisition strengthens the Withlacoochee State Forest, protects habitat and water resources, and adds important acreage to one of the state’s top-ranked Florida Forever projects. I’m especially proud of how this came together through diligence and collaboration.”

The 340-acre parcel sits adjacent to the Withlacoochee State Forest and is home to gopher tortoises, Florida black bears, Sherman’s fox squirrels, and sandhill cranes — all of which roam across mesic flatwoods, bottomland forests, and freshwater wetlands on the property.

“I want to thank Cabot Citrus for their partnership and good-faith engagement throughout this process,” Simpson added. “Their willingness to shift focus and prioritize conservation led to the outcome we reached today. This is how conservation should work in Florida — measured, informed, and rooted in the public interest.”

—Suggs to be her—

The past few weeks haven’t been the smoothest in Florida A&M University history, with Rattler Nation adjusting to new leadership and now, unfortunately, alleged treachery from a trusted higherup.

This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of Angela Adams Suggs, Vice President and Director of Athletics at FAMU. The charges: one felony count each of grand theft and scheme to defraud, plus four misdemeanor counts of filing false travel vouchers.

Suggs, 55, turned herself in on June 9 and was booked at the Leon County Jail on a $13,500 bond. The investigation began in November following a tip from the Inspector General at the Florida Department of Commerce, which had flagged suspicious spending on her FSF-issued business credit card. FSF is a direct-support organization under the Commerce Department.

The allegations? A mix of wire transfers, cash withdrawals, and casino expenses racked up during official business trips — totaling more than $24,000 in taxpayer funds. According to the arrest report, Suggs attempted to pass off some of the charges as “business meals,” while others were labeled as “accidental.”

The case remains active and is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney for Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit.

Miami-Dade County Court — Bankruptcy, family and real estate lawyer Joanne Hernandez is the Miami-Dade County Court’s newest Judge, courtesy of an appointment by DeSantis. DeSantis just tapped Hernandez — the longtime managing partner of Miami Law Center PA, which she owns, operates and is the sole practitioner of — to replace Judge Jennifer Hochstadt Azar, who resigned in March. Hernandez, a 43-year-old Republican, according to state records, was one of six nominees the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 11th Judicial Circuit recommended for the job in April. Read more on Florida Politics.

Judicial Nominating Commissions — DeSantis has appointed 12 lawyers to JNCs across Florida, where they will vet applicants for bench vacancies at various levels of the judiciary before submitting recommendations to him. Atop the list is Jason Gonzalez of Tallahassee, who is again joining the Florida Supreme Court JNC, this time for a term through July 1, 2027. A founding shareholder at Lawson Huck Gonzalez PLLC, Gonzalez has been instrumental in reshaping Florida’s justice system, including guiding the historic appointment of four Florida Supreme Court Justices. DeSantis also selected Tallahassee lawyer Nick Meros, a partner at Shutts & Bowen LLP, for the 2nd Judicial Circuit JNC. Meros served for nearly four years as Senior Deputy General Counsel and Chief Litigator for the Governor, a role in which he defended DeSantis in constitutional challenges to his authority and policies, the Florida Department of State in challenges to Florida’s election laws and redistricting, and numerous other agencies in high-impact cases. Dive into the full list of JNC appointments on Florida Politics.

—Restoring Dunedin Marina—

The Dunedin Marina is getting a long-awaited lifeline.

After suffering heavy damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the marina has been awarded $500,000 in state funding from the Florida Senate to begin the road to recovery.

Senate Budget Chief Ed Hooper, a Republican from Palm Harbor, sponsored the local funding request, originally seeking $3 million in state support for a multi-year rebuild. The goal: restore one of the region’s key recreational and commercial assets, which has been largely out of commission since the storms.

The storms crippled marina operations, wiping out the public fishing pier, most of the eastern seawall, the electrical system, and major infrastructure including docks, slips, fire suppression systems, and the historic Boat Club.

An engineering study estimates the total cost of repairs and replacements at $18 million. So far, $5 million in federal funding and $5.1 million in state support have been secured. Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1, 2025, with completion projected for June 20, 2027.

The $3 million in requested funds were earmarked for design, permitting, and construction of a new fishing pier, day docks, emergency docks, and full replacement of the seawalls.

The marina is vital to residents, tourists, and local businesses — the request notes an estimated $1 million in lost revenue due to the damage, along with a disruption to emergency services for fire and sheriff marine units.

Rebuilding the marina is expected to boost tourism, restore economic development, support local businesses, and enhance emergency response capabilities along the coast.

—Fostering creative careers—

After weeks of budget talks, the Senate has approved $350,000 in funding for the William Daniel Mills Theatre Company in Central Florida.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from Miami Gardens, sponsored the local funding initiative to support the Daniel Mills Apprentice Program, which helps develop Florida’s arts and theatre workforce. The program offers acting and vocal training, apprenticeships, and paid experience with industry professionals.

Jones originally requested $750,000, which would have primarily gone toward expanding training opportunities and scholarships for high school students — including support for theatre camps and college funding.

The program is open to young artists ages 13 to 21 and covers a wide range of theatrical disciplines, including musical theatre, Shakespeare, choreography, costume design, and stage management.

According to the request, the goal is to equip participants with the skills and industry knowledge necessary to succeed, while also removing financial barriers through dedicated scholarship support.

To reinforce its “earn while you learn” model, the program provides paid work opportunities on stage and behind the scenes, allowing students to build practical experience as they train.

Program outcomes will be tracked by evaluating participant skill development and career progression — including the number of graduates who go on to secure paid roles or pursue continued education in the arts.

—Upgrades inbound—

Infrastructure upgrades are coming to Leon County following weeks of back-and-forth between the House and Senate over the state budget.

Sen. Corey Simon, a Republican from Tallahassee, sponsored the local funding request, which sought $2 million to widen State Road 369 (U.S. 319) and ease traffic congestion on a key corridor.

While the House allocated the full amount in its initial offer, the Senate had not — but both chambers now agree, and the project is fully funded. The money will go toward land acquisition, renovations, construction, and engineering planning.

The Florida Department of Transportation will oversee the effort, which aims to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and ensure the route is reliable during emergency evacuations.

According to the request, the project will improve the transportation system’s level of service and directly benefit residents of Leon County as well as travelers passing through.

Ranked No. 4 on the local Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Roadway Priority List, the project will be completed in two segments: from L.L. Wallace Road to just south of State Road 61, and from the Wakulla County line to L.L. Wallace Road.

—Not cleared for landing—

After weeks of budget negotiations, some projects are making it through the legislative gantlet — and others, not so much.

In the first round of budget offers, the Florida House proposed $500,000 for improvements at Tallahassee International Airport. But the Senate didn’t include any funding, and that stance didn’t change. With no compromise reached, the project was ultimately nixed from the final budget.

Simon also sponsored this local funding request seeking $1 million in state support to expand THL’s commercial air service. The goal: more non-stop routes, greater seat capacity, and better intrastate connectivity.

The state funding was part of a proposed $2 million investment, with the other half to come from local government. Project advocates hoped the plan would lower airfare prices, attract new carriers, increase competition, and support regional economic growth.

The funding would have helped the airport recruit and retain air service in line with federal aviation policies, state travel demand projections, and community priorities.

Success would have been measured through increased passenger counts, service frequency, enplanement growth, business activity, and regional airfare competitiveness.

But for now, the skies remain status quo at THL — and airport expansion will have to wait for another year.

—Agricultural education boost—

Florida A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Food Sciences is getting a $2 million boost from the Florida Senate to support the development of the Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station, or BAERS.

Sen. Tracie Davis, a Democrat from Jacksonville, sponsored the local funding request, which initially sought $5.5 million in state support. The $2 million allocation will help establish the 3,800-acre Brooksville site as a hub for agricultural education, research, and hands-on workforce training.

In partnership with Pasco-Hernando State College, BAERS will offer programs in STEM education, livestock management, farmer training, and pre-veterinary studies, among others — all aimed at creating a pipeline of highly skilled professionals to support Florida’s agriculture industry.

The proposal highlights benefits for rural communities, including broadband internet installation to improve digital access and support research, economic development, and classroom connectivity. The station will also serve as a regional asset, strengthening partnerships and expanding career pathways in Pasco and Hernando counties.

According to the funding request, success metrics will include enrollment and graduation rates in four-year agriculture programs, job placement outcomes, and workforce readiness — all part of a broader effort to link education with economic impact and innovation in Florida’s agricultural sector.

—Backing the Blue—

Rep. Judson Sapp, a Republican from Palatka, was named Legislator of the Year this week by the Florida Fraternal Order of Police in recognition of his work supporting law enforcement officers and their families.

The award came just one day after DeSantis signed HB 751 — the “Deputy Andy Lahera Act,” a bill sponsored by Sapp that provides expanded support for officers who suffer catastrophic injuries in the line of duty.

The legislation guarantees that law enforcement, correctional, and correctional probation officers who sustain life-altering injuries — whether on the job or while training — will receive fully paid health insurance for themselves and their families.

The bill is named after Andy Lahera, a Citrus County law enforcement officer who was severely injured while directing traffic during a high school graduation. In the aftermath, Lahera and his wife, Michelle Lahera, struggled to obtain benefits under the existing policy. Michelle became a vocal advocate for change, helping drive the legislation forward.

“No law enforcement family should have to fight for basic support after their loved one is catastrophically injured in the line of duty,” Sapp said. “Deputy Lahera’s story moved not only myself, but the Legislature, and today we made sure no other family has to endure what they went through.”

Previous law only extended benefits in narrow circumstances — pursuits, emergencies, or unlawful acts. This legislation broadens that coverage.

“This bill is about more than policy,” Sapp added. “It’s about people. It’s about honoring the courage of our law enforcement community and protecting those who risk everything to protect us. In Florida, we back the blue.”

—A Night of Hope—

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking hosted its “A Night of Hope and Healing” on May 30, bringing together survivor advocates, community members, and statewide leaders to spotlight stories of resilience and the fight to end exploitation.

More than 225 attendees participated in the event, including survivor leaders and elected officials. Keynote speaker Mike Haridopolos, a former Senate President and current U.S. Representative, emphasized unity in the cause.

“Ending human trafficking isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a moral imperative,” Haridopolos said. “Tonight, we honor the bravery of survivors and the dedication of those who fight for them every day. Florida is stronger when we stand together against exploitation and work to ensure every person has the chance to live in freedom and dignity.”

The Alliance also presented its 2025 Hope Awards, honoring individuals and organizations that provide sustained support and inspiration to trafficking survivors.

Among the honorees: Rep. Erika Booth, a Republican from Orlando, and Sen. Bryan Avila, a Republican from Hialeah Gardens, who were named Elected Leaders of the Year.

The City of Port St. Lucie received the Trailblazer Award for becoming the first municipality to join and complete the Attorney General’s 100 Percent Club, which trains public employees to recognize and report signs of trafficking.

Anthony Bonna, a Port St. Lucie City Councilmember, said the award highlights the importance of frontline workers.

“Stopping trafficking begins with awareness and action in every corner of the community,” he said. “City employees are on the front lines every day, from parks to public works, and they are in a unique position to spot red flags and save lives.”

—The Able Trust awarded—

The Able Trust is celebrating a major milestone in more ways than one.

The nonprofit just marked the 30th anniversary of its High School High Tech initiative — and now it’s getting a big boost from the Helios Education Foundation. The foundation has awarded a $500,000 grant to support the program, which prepares Florida high school students with disabilities for postsecondary education and long-term career success.

The funding will be distributed over three years and used to develop and pilot new activities and resources in Orange and Broward counties. The goal: to expand opportunities for students with disabilities to explore education and career options and to strengthen their pathway to employment.

Allison Chase, president and CEO of The Able Trust, said the organization is honored to work with Helios in expanding the program’s reach. “Together, we’re working to ensure that more students with disabilities have the support, resources and opportunities they need to succeed in college and beyond,” she said.

Currently, just 28% of Florida students with disabilities pursue higher education or training after high school. But among participants in High School High Tech, that number climbs to 54% — a sign the program is working.

Paul J. Luna, president and CEO of Helios Education Foundation, said the group is proud to invest in that success. “They are on the frontlines of change — removing barriers to postsecondary achievement and creating new opportunities for students to thrive. We’re excited to partner on this important work,” he said.

—Rattlers for your consideration—

Alumni are the backbone of any university’s reputation — and when they’re young, driven, and making waves, they can be the most exciting ambassadors of all. This week, Florida A&M University is calling on the Rattler Nation to help spotlight the next generation of standouts.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 “FAMU 40 Under 40,” an annual celebration of young alumni making meaningful contributions to their professions, communities and themselves. The program is designed to honor leaders who embody the university’s values of service, innovation, and excellence.

“This program is more than a celebration of success — it’s a platform that connects generations of Rattlers and amplifies the stories of those who continue to carry the FAMU torch into boardrooms, classrooms, laboratories, and communities across the globe,” said Alonda Thomas, vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FAMU.

Presented by the university’s Office of Communications and Office of University Advancement, the award is open to FAMU grads who received their degree before 2020, are under age 40 as of Oct. 17, 2025, have donated at least $600 to the university in the past five years, and agree to a $650 induction fee if selected.

Nominations opened June 6 and will close July 1, with the fee due by Aug. 18. The ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 17 in the FAMU Grand Ballroom.

Know a young alum who’s repping orange and green with pride? Nominate them and let their story shine.

—Captivating costumes—

When watching a gripping television show, a beautiful ballet, or a jaw-dropping musical (the Tonys were this past weekend, by the way), some viewers focus on more than the story — they’re drawn to the costumes: the colors, the textures, the artistry. Even sports fans will tell you a great uniform makes a difference.

Florida State University is well known for its contributions to the arts, but it’s also preserving history through costume. At the FSU School of Dance, faculty, staff and students can access an invaluable collection of garments — some dating back to the early 1900s — that act as a fabric-based time machine into the evolution of modern dance.

“Dance is such an ephemeral art form, but when you can actually touch and see the costumes that were used in the 1930s, it makes it more concrete. You can see the fashions, the techniques and how fabrics were used and dyed to create the costuming of modern dances from our past,” said Tim Glenn, professor at the School of Dance.

One standout in the collection is the Costumes of the Hanya Holm Collection. Hanya Holm, considered one of the Big Four founders of American modern dance, is featured alongside work by surrealist painter Kurt Seligmann, whose costumes were made for the Holm Company, as well as rare pieces from the Don Redlich Dance Company, which Holm choreographed for.

“I knew that there was a remarkable collection here. I didn’t know how remarkable until we actually came and saw it in person,” said Mary Anne Santos Newhall, professor emeritus at the University of New Mexico. “The collections that the School of Dance holds are so valuable for the field and for the history of dance, and I don’t know anywhere else that has quite this particular legacy of early modern dance.”

Dance and history buffs at FSU are lucky — not just to study the past, but to see it, stitch by stitch, preserved right here in Tallahassee.

—How To Train Your Materialist—

Looking for the perfect way to entertain the little ones while they’re home on break? Or maybe you’re just looking for an excuse to escape them. Or maybe, you just enjoy a good flick. Either way, the movies offer a cool, dark haven — and we’ve got the what’s what for the weekend so you’re not in the dark when picking a ticket.

“Stitchpossible” continues to dominate the box office, bringing in a strong $47 million after three weeks in theaters — impressive in today’s streaming-first era. The only new title to crack the top three last weekend was From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, earning a so-so $25 million. But considering it’s an R-rated spin-off, that’s not a bad start. We’ll see if it catches the word-of-mouth buzz the fourth Wick film did.

This weekend’s marquee debut is How to Train Your Dragon, starring Mason Thames — breakout from the underrated The Black Phone, where he starred alongside Ethan Hawke — and blockbuster staple Gerard Butler, known for 300 and the divisive 2004 adaptation of Phantom of the Opera. If the title rings a bell, that’s because it’s a live-action remake of the 15-year-old Oscar-nominated animated original. The 2009 version was nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score — and now DreamWorks is pulling a “Disney,” betting that nostalgia pays. The one balm for skeptical fans? Dean DeBlois, half of the original directing duo, returned for this one. So far, it’s sitting at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, 8.0 on IMDb, and 3.9 on Letterboxd.

Also opening is Materialists, the latest from Academy Award nominee Celine Song, who wowed critics last year with Past Lives. This romantic triangle stars Dakota Johnson, who has quietly stacked up a résumé of indie and mainstream hits (Peanut Butter Falcon, Suspiria, 50 Shades), as a matchmaker torn between a wealthy client — played by Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal, fresh off The Last of Us and Fantastic Four — and her bad-boy ex, Chris Evans. It’s getting strong early reviews: 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.3 on IMDb, and 3.5 on Letterboxd. Sometimes, a rom-com is just what the movie night ordered.

If a cash-grab remake or a love triangle isn’t your thing, there’s The Life of Chuck, the latest from Neon — the studio behind Anatomy of a Fall, Parasite, Anora and Palm Springs. Adapted from a Stephen King novella, the genre-blending drama comes from director Mike Flanagan, whose King bona fides include Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. This one’s not horror though — it’s a fantasy drama starring Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston (Loki, The Night Manager) and Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave). It’s off to a good start with critics: 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.6 on IMDb, and 3.7 on Letterboxd.

And for the nostalgic, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is re-releasing in theaters for one day only — Sunday — just in time for Father’s Day. The father-son themes hit hard, and there’s no better way to celebrate the day than with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery trading barbs, dodging Nazis, and reminding us what peak “Dad Movie” cinema looks like.

—Got surf? Well, yeah, this weekend—

We’re entering that stretch of summer when surf starts to feel a little endangered. But not this weekend — no excuses for skipping the lineup.

We’re now in the groove of daily coastal conditions, with steady southeast winds expected throughout the weekend. The good news: There’s likely to be some ridable surf both Saturday and Sunday.

It won’t be all-time, but if you’re craving salt water and a few thigh-burners, it’s worth paddling out. Winds are forecast to hover between 10 and 15 knots each day, and seas in the open Gulf should remain around 3 to 5 feet, according to the National Weather Service marine forecast for the northern Gulf.

Translation? You’ll probably want a longboard. Expect waves in the knee- to thigh-high range, with a few surprise bumps up to waist-high. With southeast winds in play, things will be a bit choppy — swell likely coming out of the southwest, same as late last week.

But here’s the hopeful stat: NOAA weather buoy 42036, about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, showed a 9-second swell period. If that holds through the weekend, paddling into the lineup should be easy.

Catch it while you can. Summer doldrums are creeping in, and it could go flat sooner rather than later. Keep tabs on that buoy for the latest updates.

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — California Man is IDW to Florida Man’s Marvel … still, it’s about time another state became the butt of America’s jokes.

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — He could have at least added a mention of the crème bottes en caoutchouc community.

Manny Diaz — Dollar signs — As long as the Commissioner’s Book of the Month recommendations stop, it’s worth every penny.

Hope Florida — Down arrow — “Well, there’s always money in the banana stand.”

Property taxes — Crossways arrow — Sorry, Gov, they’re not going anywhere.

Danny Perez — Up arrow — The ink is dry — no take backsies!

Ileana Garcia — Crossways arrow — Stop acting surprised the face-eating leopards are eating your face.

Debbie Mayfield — Up arrow — Bonus term is already taken so … double bonus?

Mike Giallombardo — Up arrow — If a bill’s tagline is “let the voters decide,” we’re all for it.

Tom Leek — Up arrow — Somehow, in the era we are living in, the Florida Museum of Black History is a go.

Vicki Lopez — Up arrow — She’s got an iron dome over her budget priorities.

Clerks of the Court — Down arrow — There’s plenty of cash for judges and ASAs, yet they’re expected to fix 312.905.00s with a swift kick and a prayer.

Firefighters — Up arrow — The best kind of fire is the one burning a hole in lawmakers’ pockets, amirite?

Hardee County — Up arrow — “All the things I could do if I had a little money. It’s a rich man’s world”

FSU — Up arrow — Win after win after win in the budget.

FSU Election Center — Down arrow — It’s the exception that proves the rule.

Lawyers — Down arrow — Oof … please tell us the AYCE retainer is missing a zero.

Remembering Pulse — Up arrow — We haven’t forgotten, and a memorial means we won’t.

Pinellas Science Center — Up arrow — Darryl Rouson and Berny Jacques may not be rocket scientists, but thanks to them a few more Pinellas kids will be.

Veterans — Up arrow — No. 1 state for veterans, indeed.

The Keys — Crossways arrow — “A St. Tropez of the short-sighted.” – Ernest Hemingway, probably.

Metz Husband Daughton — Up arrow — “Derby Vibes” now on at The World Equestrian Center and the horse show parents couldn’t be more thankful.

Evan Power — Up arrow — Make it interesting and tie a hand behind your back, will ya?

David Vincent — Up arrow — Zed and Farva are going back to desk duty.

Angela Suggs — Down arrow — Suggs to be you.

Silver Airways — Down arrow — Let’s be real: They were bronze at best.

Alexandra Glorioso — Double up arrow — Keep kicking cancer’s ass!

Florida Citrus Industry Annual Conference — Up arrow — Growers and industry leaders squeezed in time to shape Florida citrus’ future!

Dads — Up arrow — Tomorrow is the one day of the year we won’t make fun of you for standing three feet away from the TV, feet shoulder width apart.