Stephen Shelley: Ready for the storm — Farm Share is here for Florida families

Hurricane season is here, and for many Florida families, that means watching the forecast more closely, checking supplies, and preparing for the unexpected. At Farm Share, we’ve seen how important those first few days after a storm can be, and we know how quickly families can be left without the basics. That’s why we’re already taking steps to make sure help is moving when it’s needed most.

As Florida’s largest independent food bank, we take that responsibility seriously. Farm Share is often among the first to deliver supplies after a disaster, and one of the last to leave. Because we serve communities year-round, we’ve built trusted relationships that allow us to respond quickly and stay engaged through recovery.

That ongoing connection also drives our hurricane preparedness work. On Saturday, June 7, Farm Share held a statewide distribution of free emergency supply kits at nine locations across Florida. These kits included food, bottled water, hygiene items, and other essential resources to help families stay safe and stable in the early days following a storm.

The effort focused on reaching areas that often face the greatest hardship during and after hurricanes. From North Florida to South Florida and across the Panhandle, our goal was to make sure families had access to basic supplies before the next storm arrives. It’s part of a broader effort to prepare in advance, so we can respond immediately when the time comes.

We’ve seen how much that early action matters. In 2024, Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton left communities across the state without power, clean water, or access to groceries. Farm Share delivered 7 million pounds of food, water, and emergency items to impacted areas within the first two weeks of landfall. By day 30, the total had grown to more than 13 million pounds.

Our response didn’t begin after the storms passed. It was the result of careful planning in advance. Our teams had already staged trucks, stocked warehouses, and coordinated routes before landfall, which allowed us to move quickly once conditions were safe — all made possible by the steadfast support from Florida leaders.

We’re taking the same approach again this year. Across our eight regional distribution centers, teams are restocking supplies and preparing facilities to serve as response hubs. Our fleet of 55 trucks is ready to roll, and staff and volunteers are reviewing logistics to make sure aid reaches communities without delay.

This emergency response work is built on the foundation of what we do every day. Farm Share provides regular food distributions to communities in all 67 Florida counties. In 2024 alone, we delivered more than 116 million pounds of food, water, and supplies — including over 97 million meals to children, seniors, and working families experiencing food insecurity.

That consistent presence makes a difference when disaster strikes. When a storm is in the forecast, people shouldn’t have to wonder whether they’ll be able to find clean water or food. Our teams are deeply connected to the communities we serve, and that trust helps us respond with both speed and care.

Whether we’re responding to a natural disaster or helping families put food on the table year-round, our mission remains the same: serve with care, act with urgency, and follow through for Florida families.

To learn more about Farm Share’s hurricane preparedness efforts or to find local food distribution sites, visit FarmShare.org.

___

Stephen Shelley is president and CEO of Farm Share, Inc., Florida’s homegrown food bank.