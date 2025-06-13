Budget conference: No raises for Cabinet officials

Members of the Cabinet and the Lieutenant Governor (whomever that ultimately is) aren’t in line for any annual raises in the near-final budget.

Ongoing budget negotiations reveal the Governor’s salary will remain at $141,400, the LG will be paid $135,516, and the Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General and yet-to-be-appointed Chief Financial Officer will stay at $139,988 each.

Other state officials can anticipate pay bumps, however.

A Supreme Court Justice is slated to make $264,136, up from $258,957.

That 2% raise aligns with the level proposed for state workers.

Similarly modest pay hikes are in the cards for Appeals Court Judges ($223,318), State Attorneys and Public Defenders ($223,318), Circuit Court Judges ($200,836), County Court Judges ($189,755), Compensation Claims Judges ($180,703), and Florida Gaming Control Commissioners and Public Service Commissioners ($158,094).

Additionally, the Chair of the Commission on Offender Review is slated to make $148,923, while a Commissioner is expected to bring in $137,892. Criminal and Civil Review Counsels will fall between those numbers, at $143,732.

Bringing up the rear in this proposal are the Chair of the Public Employees Relations Commission ($117,089) and the Commissioners at $55,511