June 13, 2025
Budget conference: No raises for Cabinet officials
Marshall Criser is hoping Florida can float some more cash to its top-ranked universities.

A.G. GancarskiJune 13, 20252min0

Another year of belt tightening for these top jobs.

Members of the Cabinet and the Lieutenant Governor (whomever that ultimately is) aren’t in line for any annual raises in the near-final budget.

Ongoing budget negotiations reveal the Governor’s salary will remain at $141,400, the LG will be paid $135,516, and the Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General and yet-to-be-appointed Chief Financial Officer will stay at $139,988 each.

Other state officials can anticipate pay bumps, however.

A Supreme Court Justice is slated to make $264,136, up from $258,957.

That 2% raise aligns with the level proposed for state workers.

Similarly modest pay hikes are in the cards for Appeals Court Judges ($223,318), State Attorneys and Public Defenders ($223,318), Circuit Court Judges ($200,836), County Court Judges ($189,755), Compensation Claims Judges ($180,703), and Florida Gaming Control Commissioners and Public Service Commissioners ($158,094).

Additionally, the Chair of the Commission on Offender Review is slated to make $148,923, while a Commissioner is expected to bring in $137,892. Criminal and Civil Review Counsels will fall between those numbers, at $143,732.

Bringing up the rear in this proposal are the Chair of the Public Employees Relations Commission ($117,089) and the Commissioners at $55,511

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

