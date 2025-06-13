Florida’s congressional delegation offers bipartisan support to Israel after attack on Iran

Members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both sides of the aisle are voicing support for Israel’s strike on Iran.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, issued a lengthy statement saying the strike made strategic sense in hampering Iran’s nuclear program.

“After Iran showed no interest in ending its consistent attempts to destroy Israel, continual sponsorship of terrorism and pattern of wreaking havoc across the globe, Israel’s need to preemptively strike Iran makes sense,” Scott posted.

“For years, Iran has been making progress in its nuclear weapons program, which was designed for use against Israel and the United States. President (Donald) Trump warned them, but they didn’t listen, and this is just the start of what Israel is capable of. Now more than ever, America must stand with Israel.”

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, a Northeast Florida Republican, celebrated the strike on social media posts, writing “Bombs away,” and with news of the death of Iranian Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, “Bombed away.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN Iran should hold back from retaliation, especially if it means attacking U.S. targets. He defended Israel’s decision to strike.

“I always reflect on good escalation and bad escalation. To me, this is good escalation,” he said. “It’s good escalation if you and your allies go out there and you eviscerate the capabilities of your enemies instead of your enemies setting the pace for what you can do.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, similarly posted on social media his belief that Israel’s attack was warranted.

“For decades, the Iranian regime has openly and proudly wished death to America and death to Israel. They have threatened global stability through their search for nuclear capabilities, all while violating human rights and starting wars through their funding of terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah,” Moskowitz said.

“In the face of these existential and growing threats, Israel has the right to take decisive action to protect itself, its citizens, and its right to exist.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat and Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, said Israel had the right to take military action.

“Iran-sponsored terrorists like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis have killed countless Americans and destabilized the region. A nuclear Iran is unacceptable and would pose an existential threat to Israel,” she posted. “Israel’s right to defend itself by striking Iran’s military and nuclear facilities is clear. We should have their back.”