Budget conference: Senate cuts offer for Florida’s preeminent schools in half

The Senate has slashed its offer for Florida’s best state universities in half, from $80 million down to to $40 million, as lawmakers continue debating whether Florida’s preeminent schools deserve a reward in ongoing budget talks.

The House has not provided any dollars in publicly released offers, but the Senate splitting the difference could signal a possible compromise between chambers at this late stage of talks.

Last year, only four schools were worthy of the “preeminent” title: the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of South Florida and Florida International University. Each school received an additional $25 million last year from the $100 million pot of money approved by the Legislature.

To determine which schools are considered preeminent, the state uses certain metrics such as graduation rates, a faculty’s credentials, the number of doctoral degrees awarded, the freshman retention rate, and endowments. Out of the 12 different criteria, schools must hit 11 different benchmarks. That requires a schoolwide effort from the President and Provost down to the faculty and staff who work to help students graduate.

That’s why the important title and the extra state funding is a big deal to schools.

“Graduating from a preeminent institution means that your degree will be more highly regarded in the marketplace when you go to search for a job,” USF said.

Schools often spend additional state revenue to hire new faculty, provide more student services, boost research on campus and more.

Unrecognized Florida schools are chasing the title, including the University of Central Florida, which has said it expects to be named a preeminent school in 2027.

“The University of Central Florida is grateful to the Florida Legislature and the Board of Governors for their support of the preeminent and emerging preeminent programs,” the school said in 2023. “The designation enhances UCF’s national prominence and demonstrates the state’s commitment to nurture the best higher education system in the nation.”

The Florida Preeminence Program was created in 2013.