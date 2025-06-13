June 13, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers throw multimillion dollar projects at universities
Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Polytechnic University)

Gabrielle RussonJune 13, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Budget heads agree to kill business rent tax, make back-to-school tax holiday permanent

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Legislature nixes Hope Florida line operators, kills hires of new Navigators

HeadlinesInfluence

Sprinkle list: Legislature earmarks $10M for Jewish day school security

Florida Polytechnic University
Florida Polytechnic University gets cash for its growth plan while Nova Southeastern is landing money for a veterans clinic.

Florida Polytechnic University stands as a big winner in the House’s sprinkle list because lawmakers want to give $7.5 million to boost the school’s enrollment and an additional $883,000 to build a Student Achievement Center.

It’s one of several multimillion dollar projects going out in Florida higher education.

Initially, Florida Poly requested $21.5 million to further its mission to hire more faculty and double enrollment to 3,000 students by 2030.

But in budget conference, the House and the Senate were divided. The House had initially offered $10.8 million while the Senate wanted to give zilch.

By Friday, in the final days of the state’s budget talks as lawmakers inch closer to the 72-hour “cooling off” period, Florida Poly requests appeared in the House’s supplemental funding list. Both had been requested by Sen. Colleen Burton, a Lakeland Republican.

The Student Achievement Center will be a “cornerstone of Florida Poly’s campus expansion, enhancing student success by providing centralized support services, academic resources, and collaborative spaces,” according to her funding request.

The sprinkle list, as its name suggests, is an assortment of supplemental funding initiatives the Legislature compiles as budgeting processes near closure to provide typically small apportionments (compared to other earmarks) to regional projects.

Another school getting lawmakers’ favor is Nova Southeastern, a private university based in Fort Lauderdale. Both the Senate and House put in $1.4 million for Nova Southeastern’s veterans access clinic on their sprinkle lists. Sen. Alexis Calatayud, a Miami Republican, had sought the money.

The House supported several multimillion dollar projects for Florida’s public universities.

The House is giving $7.4 million to University of North Florida’s Hicks Honors College Academic Building and $5 million to Florida Atlantic University for a Health Sciences Training and Research Facility.

The House also put in $2 million a piece for Florida State University’s Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases as well as FSU’s Sunshine Genetics Pilot Program. The University of Florida’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Catheter Technology will also get just over $1 million.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s sprinkle list included $6 million for updating the comprehensive water quality study at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School and $5 million for USF St. Petersburg’s Environmental and Oceanographic Sciences Research & Teaching Facility. Also appearing up on the list was $500,000 for the University of Central Florida’s Restores PTSD Clinic for Florida’s veterans and first-responders.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSprinkle list: Legislature earmarks $10M for Jewish day school security

nextBudget conference: Legislature nixes Hope Florida line operators, kills hires of new Navigators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories