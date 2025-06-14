New law lets charter schools directly petition Department of Education for workforce funds

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on legislation (HB 1145) that would make it easier for charter schools to get workforce development funds via the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.

While they previously could go through their local school districts, now they are able to cut out the middleman and ask the Department of Education directly, as school districts and Florida College System institutions could.

The money covers the costs for creating or expanding career and technical education programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List. Hundreds of them are contemplated, and they run the gamut from ethical hacking to wastewater management to phlebotomy.

Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf carried this legislation.