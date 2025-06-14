June 14, 2025
New law lets charter schools directly petition Department of Education for workforce funds

A.G. Gancarski
June 14, 2025

Education Inequality: A school classroom with outdated resources, representing the disparity in education opportunities
Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf carried this legislation. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on legislation (HB 1145) that would make it easier for charter schools to get workforce development funds via the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.

While they previously could go through their local school districts, now they are able to cut out the middleman and ask the Department of Education directly, as school districts and Florida College System institutions could.

The money covers the costs for creating or expanding career and technical education programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List. Hundreds of them are contemplated, and they run the gamut from ethical hacking to wastewater management to phlebotomy.

Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf carried this legislation.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories