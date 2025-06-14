You’ll soon be able to drive on Donald Trump Boulevard in South Florida

Transportation designations signed into law (HB 987) Friday include a new road named after the President in South Florida.

Per the law, the “portion of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach County is designated as President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

Palm Beach Republican state Rep. Meg Weinberger said last year that the “honor reflects the sentiments of my fellow Floridians who appreciate his dedication to our state and country” and that she was “proud that he will be memorialized forever on the eastern part of Southern Boulevard.”

This is the second road to be named after Trump in recent months.

In Hialeah, Palm Avenue was renamed Donald J. Trump Avenue late last year.

Other designations in the legislation include various roads, highways and bridges in Bradford, Broward, Charlotte, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Seminole and Walton counties.

Honorees listed include the late former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, former state Sens. James Sebesta and Geraldine Thompson, former Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, Sonia Castro, “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz, Jacksonville businessman Harry Frisch, hotelier and philanthropist Harris Rosen, and fishing legend Jose Wejebe.

Law enforcement and military members were also honored, including SPC Daniel J. Agami, Sheriff Gary S. Borders, Sergeant Elio Diaz, Master Deputy Bradley Link, Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen, Deputy William May, Staff Sergeant Matthew Sitton and Sergeant Karl Strohsal.

The Florida Department of Transportation would be responsible for installing the new markers to reflect the new honorary names.

___

A.G. Gancarski and Andrew Powell contributed reporting.