June 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Governor signs off on funds for local authorities to pay for private DNA tests

A.G. GancarskiJune 14, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Farm product’: Florida law fixes issues with local zoning, processing biomass

HeadlinesJax

Anti-Donald Trump immigration protest draws 4K people to downtown Jacksonville Saturday

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Gov. DeSantis’ office gets power to investigate local governments

concept of the DNA white our black background
This could help investigations.

Established laboratories will have a road to state funding via local police departments and sheriffs’ offices under certain circumstances.

Gov. Ron DeSantis approved HB 847, which establishes the Expedited DNA Testing Grant Program within the Department of Law Enforcement, allowing local law enforcement to use private labs that have been around for five years if they meet Federal Bureau of Investigation Quality Assurance Standards.

The funds will be allocated annually under the grant program.

Some conditions apply for use of this money.

These include whether the test can be done at a governmental lab, and whether there is a perceived need to go the private route to expedite an investigation.

Grant recipients must meet an annual reporting requirement.

They will have to track how much money the agencies got, how many cases were run, the time to turnaround results, the final dispensation of the lab tests, and what types of testing were used.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnti-Donald Trump immigration protest draws 4K people to downtown Jacksonville Saturday

next'Farm product': Florida law fixes issues with local zoning, processing biomass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories