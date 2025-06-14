June 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Astroturf preemption bill signed into law

A.G. GancarskiJune 14, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

You’ll soon be able to drive on Donald Trump Boulevard in South Florida

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida leaders react to shootings of political leaders in Minnesota.

Culture WarsHeadlines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: Two lawmakers shot, one killed, in politically targeted shooting

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (11)
DEP will have to set standards for the surface.

Local government regulations of synthetic turf have been mulched in Tallahassee in favor of a statewide regulatory scheme to govern the “manufactured product that resembles natural grass and is used as a surface for landscaping and recreational areas” for homeowners.

HB 683, signed into law Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, requires state rulemaking from the Department of Environmental Protection, and blocks cities and counties from enforcing or imposing their own “ordinance, resolution, order, rule, or policy” to “prohibit … a property owner from installing synthetic turf that complies with Department of Environmental Protection standards adopted pursuant to this section which apply to single-family residential property.”

DEP’s standards “must take into account material type, color, permeability, stormwater management, potable water conservation, water quality, proximity to trees and other vegetation, and other factors impacting environmental conditions of adjacent properties,” the bill stipulates.

This law will thwart efforts in Orange County and St. Petersburg to regulate the surface.

The state already expressly allows artificial turf to be used if it is not visible from the frontage of the property or an adjacent parcel. The new language will broaden its adoption.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousYou'll soon be able to drive on Donald Trump Boulevard in South Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories