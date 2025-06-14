Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: Two lawmakers shot, one killed, in politically targeted shooting

A Minnesota lawmaker and her husband were shot and killed in their home early Saturday by someone posing as a police officer and a second lawmaker and his wife were wounded in what Gov. Tim Walz described as “targeted political violence.”

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her spouse were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. The other lawmaker and his wife were shot multiple times in Champlin, authorities said at a news conference. Authorities were actively searching for a suspect in the hours following the shootings.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Walz said at a press conference Saturday. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Walz has urged people to “not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended.”

The wounded lawmaker was identified as state Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012. He previously served as vice chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which manages the largest school district in Minnesota. Hoffman is married and has one daughter and represents a district north of Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump said in a White House statement that the FBI would join in the investigation.

“Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.