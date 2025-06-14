Florida leaders react to shootings of political leaders in Minnesota.

Florida leaders from both parties have spoken out in the wake of the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her spouse Saturday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is “closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers.”

“The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bondi said.

“What happened in Minnesota is horrific. Please join Ann and me in praying for the people of Minnesota and the loved ones of the victims. Political violence of any kind is unacceptable and must be fully condemned,” said Sen. Rick Scott.

“The political targeting and assassination of Minnesota state legislators by someone who exploited our trust in law enforcement is a horrific act of violence that will not be tolerated in America. The perpetrator will be caught and held accountable. All Americans must solve problems and unite in common purpose rather than sow division and disorder,” Rep. Kathy Castor said.

“I am filled with both unspeakable sadness and rage that a monster hunted down, shot, and murdered a state legislator in Minnesota. During my time in the Florida House, two Muslim terrorists were arrested, convicted, and jailed for making threats against my family so I understand better than most the emotions involved. Political violence is never acceptable and may the demon involved be hunted down and held accountable,” added Rep. Randy Fine.

“Horrified by the targeted killing of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and shooting of State Sen. John Hoffman. My deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and communities. Political violence should have no place in our country, yet it continues to be a terrible and growing crisis. We don’t have to live like this,” said Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting targeting Minnesota state legislators & their family. Lourdes & I are praying for the victims, and for the Hortman and Hoffman families during this devastating time.We must stand against political violence in all forms,” said Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last night in their own homes. What happened to Rep. Hortman, Sen. Hoffman, and their spouses is tragic. Political violence is unacceptable, and we must do all we can to keep those who serve safe,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar stated that she is “horrified by the tragic, politically motivated attack on Minnesota state lawmakers.There is no place for political violence in our society. We must reject hate and confront extremism in all its forms.”

“The targeted shootings of Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hartman are horrific. Political violence is never acceptable. My heart is with the victims and their families. May Melissa’s memory be for a blessing,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schulz posted.

Rep. Darren Soto said “political violence is never the answer. These alarming acts of brutality are an absolute disgrace. This murderer must be brought to justice.”

State officials also weighed in on the tragedy.

“Praying for everyone impacted by this horrifying act in Brooklyn Park. This is beyond frightening,” added Sen. Shevrin Jones.

Sen. Carlos G. Smith added the following: “This is a shocking and horrifying tragedy. We send our love and solidarity to our legislative friends and chosen family in Minnesota. To my elected colleagues everywhere please be safe.”

Rep. Angie Nixon added: “Rest In Peace to Representative Hortman. This should not be happening. We know what politically divisive rhetoric does. It leads to lives being devalued and then those lives being targeted. The people of our country do not deserve this. Sending love to their family.”

Local elected officials and party leaders also had reaction.

“Horrified by the news that former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed, and a second state lawmaker and his wife were wounded. We condemn this and all acts of political violence, as we pray for these public servants and their loved ones,” added Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said the “news from Minnesota is devastating.”

“Let’s keep them in our hearts and prayers. In these most difficult days, we are reminded again that love for each other is our only way forward,” she added.

“This is deeply saddening & heartbreaking news. This is NOT who we are as Americans. There may be a lot that divides us right now, but praying that killing & targeting elected officials is something we can unite around is NEVER ok. Prayers for our Nation,” urged Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

“This is awful, violence is never the answer,” tweeted Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power.

___

This is a developing story.