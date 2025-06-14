Budget conference: Gov. DeSantis’ office gets power to investigate local governments

Lawmakers are giving Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to probe local governments for overspending or fraud and for supporting DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives.

One of the final provisions finalized late in the budget talks this week allows the Office of Policy and Budget (OPB) within DeSantis’ Executive Office to investigate local government “functions, procedures, and policies” involving misspending and mismanagement of taxpayer money, DEI and redundant functions.

Local governments unwilling to provide records or employee access to OPB’s requests would face $1,000 daily fines.

The OPB can review personnel costs, administrative costs, contracts, programs, grants and more, according to the new policy. It appears many of these documents, however, are likely public records that anyone can request.

As part of its investigation, the OPB would want access to local governments employees familiar with the issues and data systems “subject to appropriate security considerations.”

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to require access to records that are confidential under federal or state laws,” the initiative read.

After reviewing local governments, the OPB will write a summary, list the evidence of any problems found and offer recommendations how to improve local government. The information will be published in a report sent by Jan. 13 to DeSantis, the state’s chief financial officer, the Senate president and House Speaker.

Normally, the OPB is responsible for giving “coordinated planning, policy development, budgeting and evaluation in support of the Governor, State agencies and State Legislature,” according to the agency’s website.

The OPB’s local government oversight initiative expires July 1, 2026.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the budget Monday.

Florida Politics and other media outlets have reported on overspending concerns in local government — which are tied directly to DeSantis’ appointees who left behind budget deficits in their offices when they left.

Glen Gilzean, the DeSantis-appointed Orange County Elections Supervisor, faced accusations of inappropriately giving millions of dollars of grants away to community groups.

And the new Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrrell said her predecessor, DeSantis-appointed Andrew Bain, paid large payouts to staff.