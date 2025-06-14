June 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Gov. DeSantis’ office gets power to investigate local governments

Gabrielle RussonJune 14, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Farm product’: Florida law fixes issues with local zoning, processing biomass

HeadlinesInfluence

Governor signs off on funds for local authorities to pay for private DNA tests

HeadlinesJax

Anti-Donald Trump immigration protest draws 4K people to downtown Jacksonville Saturday

gov-ron-desantis
DOGE roadshow to hit a town near you.

Lawmakers are giving Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to probe local governments for overspending or fraud and for supporting DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives.

One of the final provisions finalized late in the budget talks this week allows the Office of Policy and Budget (OPB) within DeSantis’ Executive Office to investigate local government “functions, procedures, and policies” involving misspending and mismanagement of taxpayer money, DEI and redundant functions. 

Local governments unwilling to provide records or employee access to OPB’s requests would face $1,000 daily fines.

The OPB can review personnel costs, administrative costs, contracts, programs, grants and more, according to the new policy. It appears many of these documents, however, are likely public records that anyone can request.

As part of its investigation, the OPB would want access to local governments employees familiar with the issues and data systems “subject to appropriate security considerations.”  

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to require access to records that are confidential under federal or state laws,” the initiative read.

After reviewing local governments, the OPB will write a summary, list the evidence of any problems found and offer recommendations how to improve local government. The information will be published  in a report sent by Jan. 13 to DeSantis, the state’s chief financial officer, the Senate president and House Speaker. 

Normally, the OPB is responsible for giving “coordinated planning, policy development, budgeting and evaluation in support of the Governor, State agencies and State Legislature,” according to the agency’s website. 

The OPB’s local government oversight initiative expires July 1, 2026.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the budget Monday.

Florida Politics and other media outlets have reported on overspending concerns in local government — which are tied directly to DeSantis’ appointees who left behind budget deficits in their offices when they left.

Glen Gilzean, the DeSantis-appointed Orange County Elections Supervisor, faced accusations of inappropriately giving millions of dollars of grants away to community groups.

And the new Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrrell said her predecessor, DeSantis-appointed Andrew Bain, paid large payouts to staff.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAstroturf preemption bill signed into law

nextAnti-Donald Trump immigration protest draws 4K people to downtown Jacksonville Saturday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories