UCF and Florida Polytech hosting engineering conference in Orlando

Florida Polytechnic University along with the University of Central Florida (UCF) are co-hosting top industrial engineers and managers from more than 40 countries this week at a conference in Orlando.

The 10th North American International Conference for the Industrial Engineering and Operations Management Society takes place from Tuesday through Thursday in Central Florida. The conference will feature participants and speakers from academia and the professionals from the engineering industry.

“Co-hosting this prestigious conference is a great opportunity for Florida Poly, giving us more visibility to industry and other universities,” said Shahram Taj, event co-chair and chair of the University’s Department of Data Science and Business Analytics. “It’s also a valuable opportunity for networking among our faculty, industry practitioners, and faculty from other universities.”

Some of the most pressing and contemporary issues will be addressed during the event. Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and automation in business operations and management are just some of the topics to be covered. There will be panel discussions with key experts and keynote speakers include engineers and managers from organization such as Walt Disney Co., NASA, Blue Origin and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Transportation and Logistics.

There will also be 14 competitions in several different engineering disciplines and will include undergraduate research, doctoral dissertation and global design among other categories.

A Florida Poly graduate student in engineering management Tobias Syring who is a Fulbright Fellow is assisting in organizing the event. He’s also reviewed several of the academic papers and will give a presentation on enhancing efficiency through digital technology “twins” which are virtual replicas of systems.

“You see what happens in the real world in the virtual world, so everything that could go wrong can go wrong in the digital world as well,” said Syring. “You can run simulations and see the breaking point in the physical system to figure out how to prevent it from happening.”

Taj added the growing interest in the conference speaks volumes about the Poly Tech influence.

“We are proud to help bring together global leaders and innovators to Central Florida to share knowledge and drive progress in industrial engineering and operations management,” he said.