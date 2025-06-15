Ashley Moody, Laurel Lee pitch legislation in Congress to step up immigration measures

Sen. Ashley Moody is picking up the effort to promote legislation to increase immigration enforcement.

The Republican Florida U.S. Senator sponsored two pieces of legislation she said will tighten immigration enforcement. The Reimbursement for Immigration Partnerships with Police to Allow Local Law Enforcement (RIPPLE) Act would enable states to participate in immigration enforcement.

Moody also introduced the Stop Government Abandonment and Placement Scandals (Stop GAPS) Act. That proposed measure would require the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement to work with states when relocating unaccompanied migrant children to a place with an adult or an entity seeking custody.

Moody said the measures are designed to counteract conduct regarding immigration under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“The Biden administration did historic damage to our country’s immigration and national security structures, putting our nation and unaccompanied children at risk, and turning federal agencies into middlemen for mass human trafficking operations. As Florida’s Attorney General I fought constantly in court to stop the intentional destruction of our border and trafficking of minors,” Moody said in a news release.

Moody is being joined in the House by Rep. Laurel Lee, a Tampa Republican holding Florida’s 15th Congressional District seat, and is sponsoring the RIPPLE Act in that chamber. She said revising the immigration measures will help prevent situations like the clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators in Los Angeles, California in the past week.

“Amid the escalating civil unrest in Los Angeles, our law enforcement officers, with unwavering courage, face life-threatening situations while upholding the rule of law and protecting communities from the chaos of riots. Their actions demonstrate a selfless dedication to preserving our nation’s security and values. The RIPPLE Act ensures that local law enforcement officers have the support they need to help enforce immigration laws. By covering overtime pay and key personnel costs, this bill ensures that local, state, and federal law enforcement officers can work together to stop the chaos and lawlessness in California, and to ensure our immigration laws are followed across America,” Lee said.