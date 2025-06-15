Ashley Moody, Laurel Lee pitch legislation in Congress to step up immigration measures

Sen. Ashley Moody is picking up the effort to promote legislation to increase immigration enforcement.
The Republican Florida U.S. Senator sponsored two pieces of legislation she said will tighten immigration enforcement. The Reimbursement for Immigration Partnerships with Police to Allow Local Law Enforcement (RIPPLE) Act would enable states to participate in immigration enforcement.
Moody also introduced the Stop Government Abandonment and Placement Scandals (Stop GAPS) Act. That proposed measure would require the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement to work with states when relocating unaccompanied migrant children to a place with an adult or an entity seeking custody.
Moody said the measures are designed to counteract conduct regarding immigration under the administration of President Joe Biden.
“The Biden administration did historic damage to our country’s immigration and national security structures, putting our nation and unaccompanied children at risk, and turning federal agencies into middlemen for mass human trafficking operations. As Florida’s Attorney General I fought constantly in court to stop the intentional destruction of our border and trafficking of minors,” Moody said in a news release.
Moody is being joined in the House by Rep. Laurel Lee, a Tampa Republican holding Florida’s 15th Congressional District seat, and is sponsoring the RIPPLE Act in that chamber. She said revising the immigration measures will help prevent situations like the clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators in Los Angeles, California in the past week.
“Amid the escalating civil unrest in Los Angeles, our law enforcement officers, with unwavering courage, face life-threatening situations while upholding the rule of law and protecting communities from the chaos of riots. Their actions demonstrate a selfless dedication to preserving our nation’s security and values. The RIPPLE Act ensures that local law enforcement officers have the support they need to help enforce immigration laws. By covering overtime pay and key personnel costs, this bill ensures that local, state, and federal law enforcement officers can work together to stop the chaos and lawlessness in California, and to ensure our immigration laws are followed across America,” Lee said.
5 comments
Steven P. Kirn, Ph.D.
June 15, 2025 at 11:08 am
The claims of “escalating” violence and unrest are not supported by the facts, and to the extent that there is conflict, much of it is spurred by the deployment of our military into non- combat situations and roles. We had 3000 people at a No Kings demonstration just yesterday, along with 2000 other demonstrations across the country opposing mass deportation policies, all peaceful and non-confrontational. Why “escalate” the response? The only violence yesterday was perpetrated by a gunman on an assassination mission aimed at Democratic political figures. And “our” President fans those flames with his rhetoric — including calling for his former advisor Janes Kelly to be tried and executed for treason!
Impeach Newsom
June 15, 2025 at 11:42 am
Ph.D? So what? Probably one of those on line pay for your suffix degrees. Jill Biden has one of those too. Like her, I would never address you as Dr. You obviously missed the excitement that took place at Portland, OR last night. Several police officers injured by your BS peaceful demonstrations. Again there were attacks on ICE agents and destruction of property, looting, burning before the National Guard arrived.
Bill
June 15, 2025 at 12:20 pm
OMG! It’s anarchy in the streets. Someone threw a rock at a building. The fox news broadcasters must be borderline tumescent.
“In a news release, PPB said one of the people was arrested after they were seen throwing a rock at a building. Officers reported pepper spray was used against them during that arrest. Another person was arrested because they were seen picking up traffic-control devices around the area and placing them in their truck, police said.”
TC
June 15, 2025 at 1:29 pm
You lie.Jill Biden earned her doctorate degree at the University of Delaware, not “one of those on line pay for your suffix degrees.”
Once again, you display your hostility toward intelligent women. It’s always your go-to argument, even when it is not remotely related to the issue at hand.
Impeach Newsom
June 15, 2025 at 11:59 am
Also noticed that the rioters in Portland not the peaceful protesters Ph.D would have us believe were all wearing masks. Now where is the outrage of that lunatic Hakeem Jeffries demanding they not wear masks? Hypocrisy 101.