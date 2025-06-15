June 15, 2025
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints David Biddle to fill vacant Gilchrist County School Board seat
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonJune 15, 2025

AI Education
David Biddle has held several governmental positions and was Chair of the Gilchrist County GOP.

A veteran government official and Republican political operative will be the latest member of the Gilchrist County School Board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this month that David Biddle will be joining the panel overseeing the school district for the county in the Nature Coast area.

DeSantis had to make the appointment after previous School Board member Christie McElroy stepped down from the panel. McElroy resigned for somewhat of a promotion or at the very least a lateral move, though she’s no longer an elected representative.

McElroy quit the District 1 School Board post in order to become Assistant Superintendent of the school system which is headquartered in Trenton. McElroy was the former Chair of the School Board as recently as 2024.

Dean Lancaster, the District 5 School Board member, is the current chair of the panel.

Biddle is well versed in government and politics in the Gilchrist County area. He was the Chair of the Gilchrist County Republican Party.

Biddle describes himself as a “traditional conservative” on his X social media account. He expressed gratitude for the appointment to the School Board by DeSantis.

“Thank you, Gov.  @RonDeSantis for the opportunity and the trust you have placed in me. I won’t let the students, faculty, and most importantly the taxpayers of Gilchrist County down,” Biddle said in an X post Friday.

Biddle has a notable dossier of government service in the Nature Coast area. He had also held an appointed position as a member of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

That panel oversees the Nature Coast, Big Bend and Central Florida area’s public projects such as transportation upgrades and plans. The planning council serves a dozen counties in the North Central Florida area including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Union counties.

Biddle was also a member of the Gilchrist County Economic Development Committee.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories