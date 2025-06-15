Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints long-time Panhandle civic player to Florida Housing group

A long-time government official in the Panhandle has been appointed to the Florida Housing Finance Corp.

Fox “Reynolds” Henderson was tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on the panel that advocates for affordable dwellings in the Sunshine State. DeSantis announced the appointment to the board this month.

Henderson is a managing partner of Continental Pacific (CP), a real estate company that has international investments and development. The company has not only developed property in the United States, but also Chile and Uruguay.

Reynolds was also a founder of real estate investment companies Henderson Barrett and FRH Holdings which own commercial and real estate in areas such as Rosemary Beach and DeFuniak Springs where he is a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency. He also was a founder of the North Walton Opportunity Fund which is involved in development of affordable housing in DeFuniak Springs.

Reynolds was appointed to the Triumph Golf Coast Board of Directors in 2021 by Jimmy Patronis, who was Florida Chief Financial Officer at the time. That board has was established to help Gulf Coast counties recover from the impact of the Deepwater Horizon oil platform disaster that caused environmental damage along the Northwest Florida coastal communities after a huge oil spill in 2010.

Henderson’s community involvement goes beyond civic and business engagement. He’s also involved in academia. He’s a member of the University of West Florida Small Business Development Center Advisory Board.

The Florida Housing Finance Corp. was established by the Florida Legislature about four decades ago to promote affordable housing throughout the state.

“Our vision is to be recognized as an outstanding provider of innovative, measurable, data-driven and fiscally sustainable solutions that respond to the affordable housing challenges of our state,” the housing organization’s website said.

The housing corporation provides assistance for homebuyers, renters and homeowners. It also provides advice and guidance for lenders and real estate agents, developers and property owners and managers.