Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.17.25

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the first major Republican running for Florida Governor, has released an attack ad targeting his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. David Jolly. The one-minute spot attacks Jolly, a former Republican, by linking him to the national Democratic Party’s most controversial positions and figures. The ad is the first from the Donalds campaign to directly target a rival in the 2026 race.

The ad’s central attack features a clip of Jolly from a May interview, where he states, “The Democratic Party is absolutely right on the issues.” This statement is played repeatedly after showing clips of prominent Democrats, including Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, who said, “Our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers, but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented.” The ad also highlights news stories from California on topics like transgender athletes and state-funded health care for undocumented immigrants.

After showing a meme of a screaming protester and a clip of President Donald Trump criticizing Democrats over taxes, the ad concludes with a direct slogan against the former Congressman. Large text fills the screen, declaring: “David Jolly. Wrong then. Wrong now. Wrong for Florida.”

___

Katie Inman, who has served as General Counsel in the Attorney General’s Office since 2022, is joining Holland & Knight’s Tallahassee office as a member of the firm’s Public Policy & Regulation Group.

In her new role, Inman will focus her practice on federal transportation law and regulatory compliance, with an emphasis on Florida administrative law and land use.

“I’m thrilled to join a firm that is doing such important work at both the federal and state level,” Inman said, adding, “My ability to understand technical, complex problems and create plans for compliance will benefit clients across a wide range of industries.”

Inman’s legal career spans more than 20 years, including senior roles at the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. During her time in the federal government, Inman received the FAA Administrator’s Award, the Secretary of Transportation’s Gold Medal Award, and the NTSB Distinguished Employee Service Award.

As General Counsel to former Attorney General Ashley Moody, Inman helped guide major legislative initiatives involving data privacy, social media regulation for minors and health care choice reforms.

“Katie brings a highly valuable blend of federal regulatory and Florida administrative law experience to our team,” said Karen Walker, leader of HK Law’s Government Section. “She is a recognized leader who can support our world-class transportation practices nationally, while offering clients critical insight on administrative law matters in Florida.”

Anita Mosner, co-Chair of Holland & Knight’s Transportation and Infrastructure Industry Sector Group, added: “With deep experience in aviation and other modes of transportation, ‘Katie’ will be a utility player who understands how important aviation and transportation policies are shaped and implemented.”

___

Inflation may be easing up on paper, but new polling shows average Americans are still feeling squeezed.

According to the Tyson Group’s latest survey, a third of the country can’t cover a $400 emergency, and a fifth say they’ve put off medical and dental care in the last six months due to cost, the highest rate among essential expenses; credit card bills aren’t far behind.

Meanwhile, 59% of households say they’re spending more than they did a year ago, primarily driven by groceries and utilities. And while 38% are “very confident” they could cover a basic emergency, that confidence plummets among renters.

The picture doesn’t get much better with savings. Half of those polled report having less than $2,000 in liquid funds; over a third have less than $500.

When it comes to blame, the results are unambiguous: 54% say the President is most responsible for the economy, far eclipsing Congress, the Fed, corporations or the ever-vague “global events.” And though official inflation numbers are on a four-month cooling streak, 36% of respondents still rank it as the No. 1 threat, followed by political instability at 20%.

While U.S. adults on the whole believe the buck stops with Trump, 71% of those who professed to voting for him are optimistic that things will get better. Predictably, the numbers flip among Kamala Harris voters.

Putting aside partisan divides, one fact stands out: More than two-thirds of Americans are buying less because things just cost too much, and the prevailing sentiment is that costs will continue rising.

The Tyson Group survey, conducted from June 11 to 13, has a sample size of 1,000 U.S. adults and the results were weighted to align with U.S. Census benchmarks for age, gender, race, ethnicity, education, and region. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%.

___

Morning must-read — “Orlando Realtor leader investigated for messages about women in Panama” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A confidential 2021 investigation revealed that Cliff Long, CEO of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, sent messages suggesting he was soliciting prostitutes during a work trip to Panama. The report, conducted by the law firm Polsinelli, found Long’s explanation that the messages were just “guy talk” lacked credibility. While there was no direct evidence of illegal conduct, the firm determined that Long misbehaved and that the Association failed to conduct a proper investigation, leaving its Board uninformed.

The messages were discovered by a staff member who monitored Long’s professional Facebook account, which was linked to his Instagram, where the exchanges occurred. According to the report, Long and an individual named Marvin discussed prices for women, with Long writing “o…….m………g……..” and asking “How much?” in response to photos. Long denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was only seeking a city tour. The Realtor Association stated the matter was investigated and closed four years ago.

The incident created a hostile environment in which staff feared retaliation and felt that management would not protect them, the report found. This situation adds to recent scrutiny of Long, including his ties to a controversial former official and a questionable grant. Despite these issues, the Realtor Association stated that Long, who earned over $500,000 in 2023, continues to work tirelessly for its 20,000 members.

___

Day One of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians has revealed the first five names. The initial politicians named are Brian Scott at No. 25, Josh Wostal at No. 24 and Harry Cohen at No. 23. A tie for the No. 22 spot includes Bernie Jacques and Lindsay Cross, followed by Copley Gerdes at No. 21. The list also gives notable mentions to Vern Buchanan, Jim Boyd, and Joe Gruters.

Day Two starts at 9 a.m.; look for posts at the top of the hour — or you can follow the list here.

—@SenRickScott: Think about this: Florida has roughly 4 million more residents than New York, yet New York receives over $20 billion more for Medicaid. California has about 65% more residents than Florida, yet receives over 300% more for its Medicaid program. That must be fixed to return Medicaid to its original purpose: health care coverage for our most vulnerable. And we can do that in the Big Beautiful Bill.

— @kaitlancollins: “I think Iran is foolish not to sign one,” President Trump says regarding a nuclear agreement.

—@AndrewDesiderio: Sen. (Alex) Padilla just walked into the Capitol with a full security detail. I asked if he feels supported enough by Senate leadership — he said he does. I asked about Leader (John) Thune in particular, he said he needed to go vote.

—@MearKat00: Happy Finally Die

—@JaxChamber: Today at the Paris Air Show @salondubourget, @GovRonDeSantis announced that Otto Aviation will relocate its global headquarters to Jacksonville, Florida. The company will invest $433 million to establish a manufacturing facility at Cecil Airport to produce the Phantom 3500 aircraft, which will create 400 high-wage jobs in our region in phase one. Working with @SelectFLA, the @CityofJax, @JaxAviation, and industry partners, the Jacksonville region continues to excel in the advanced manufacturing sector, drawing in more job opportunities every day thanks to our skilled workforce and world-class infrastructure.

—@joeyjaws: I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life.

— TOP STORY —

“Sine Die: $115B budget headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Ending a Legislative Session that ran 45 days over schedule, Florida lawmakers have passed a $115 billion state budget following weeks of intense political infighting. The final spending plan represents a $1.5 billion reduction from the current budget, marking the end of the massive year-over-year increases seen in recent years.

A central feature of the budget is a $1.3 billion tax relief package, headlined by the permanent repeal of the state’s business rent tax. Republican leaders touted the measure as a significant victory for Florida’s economy.

“You’re helping small businesses create jobs, grow and help their communities,” said House Speaker Daniel Perez.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Boyd echoed this sentiment, stating that “paired with a robust tax package, hardworking Floridians can save on essential items and keep more of their hard-earned dollars.”

However, the plan drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who argued it overwhelmingly favors corporations while neglecting the needs of everyday families struggling with the state’s affordability crisis.

“This budget doesn’t do nearly enough to address Florida’s affordability crisis… very little of that tax relief is going to the average Floridian — instead, we’re giving handouts to huge corporations,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman.

Questioning the GOP’s priorities, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell added, “If we can help them, why can’t we also do things to help consumers? I think it is a false choice to suggest that’s the only way we can help.”

The budget now awaits action from DeSantis, who holds line-item veto power and is expected to make significant cuts before signing the final version. Currently on a trade mission in Paris, the Governor faces a deadline to finalize the budget within the next two weeks to align with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

According to a statement by the House, here is a list of budget highlights:

— Education — Increases K-12 funding by $945 million, raising per-student spending to a record $9,130, with no tuition hikes for public colleges or universities.

— Public Safety — Funds salary increases for state law enforcement and firefighters, along with recruitment grants and new equipment for the Florida Highway Patrol.

— Environment — Includes a historic $810 million for Everglades restoration and over $700 million for water quality improvements and land preservation.

— Health Care — Increases Medicaid rates for nursing homes, funds opioid and mental health treatment, doubles cancer research funding, and supports the KidCare children’s health program.

— For Businesses — Eliminates the state’s business rent tax.

— Permanent Sales Tax Holidays — Makes the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday permanent and extends the back-to-school holiday to a whole month.

— For Families & Homeowners — Creates a new tax credit for families of critically ill children, improves property tax transparency, and expands tax exemptions for affordable housing projects.

— STATEWIDE —

Happening today — Florida TaxWatch will release its 2025 Budget Turkey Watch Report during a 10 a.m. news conference at its Tallahassee headquarters. The annual review identifies budget “turkeys,” which are individual appropriations that the watchdog group says, “circumvented a thoughtful and thorough budget process.” The report comes shortly after the ink dried on a $115 billion-plus budget for the 2025-26 budget year, which begins July 1. The budget is en route to DeSantis, whose line-item veto power allows him to excise “turkeys” if he so chooses.

“From Hope Florida to DeSantis-House feud, Ben Albritton takes questions” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Albritton defended his spending priorities and argued the state’s plan will help average Floridians as he spoke to reporters ahead of the state budget vote. Meanwhile, he also denied that he sided with DeSantis over the House in their ongoing feud and vowed that the Senate isn’t giving up on hemp and property tax reform. “It’s easy to look at it and say, OK, we’re at Day 105, and we should have gotten it done on Day 60,” Albritton said, as the Legislative Session is ending late. “I’m just suggesting that there was a lot of measuring that happened a lot. There was a lot of discussion in our Committee processes. There was a lot of discussion about all parts of the budget.” “I would also point out to you; this budget is lower per capita than last year’s budget. So, thinking about the Governor and thinking about the House and thinking about the Senate — mission accomplished.”

“‘Common sense’: Albritton praises plan to pay off state debt early” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Senate President Albritton is hailing the Legislature’s plan to pay off $830 million in state debt early as historic. SB 1906, filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Lake Mary Republican, is setting up a recurring Debt Reduction Program within the State Board of Administration to cut down on the state’s debt by making $250 million in annual transfers. Speaking with reporters before Monday’s budget vote, Albritton said the debt reduction initiative comes “with a trigger” in case Florida’s economic outlook changes. “Of course, if revenues fall, that’s not mandatory,” he said about the debt payments. “But as long as the state is growing and as long as revenues are growing, having $250 million applied to state debt every year is just common sense.”

“Budget addresses food insecurity and helps rural Florida to support Albritton’s agenda” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget tackles food insecurity in rural Florida. It helps farmers, which is a key priority for Albritton. “No matter how prosperous our state is, unexpected and unplanned things happen that can cause food insecurity for families. I don’t want any Floridian, especially children, to go to bed hungry every night, not knowing where their next meal will come from,” Albritton said in a statement. “That’s not something I’m willing to live with. Florida does a lot to help struggling folks back onto their feet and food is a part of that effort. We’re running to this fight to connect hungry families across our state with Florida farmers who produce fresh, wholesome food.”

“Florida lawmakers may unleash a last-second expansion of school privatization” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Florida lawmakers are set to pass a major, secretly negotiated expansion of the “Schools of Hope” charter-school program. Slipped into a last-minute budget bill, the legislation allows these privately run public schools, initially intended for struggling areas, to expand into more affluent communities. Pushed by Republican leaders and lobbyists for interests like billionaire Ken Griffin, the changes provide larger taxpayer subsidies, weaken oversight from local School Boards, and can force districts to provide free facility space. The new rules broaden the definition of a “low-performing” school, significantly increasing the number of locations where these charter schools can operate with fewer restrictions, furthering Florida’s long-running campaign to privatize public education.

“Plan to shift Florida tourist tax money toward public projects is dead” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A Florida legislative proposal to grant local governments flexibility in spending tourist tax revenue on resident-focused projects like mass transit and roads has been scrapped. The reform, which would have significantly impacted tourism-heavy regions like Central Florida, was removed from a significant tax bill during final negotiations due to intense lobbying from the tourism industry. Currently, hundreds of millions of tax dollars collected from hotel stays are legally restricted to funding tourism marketing and venues, such as stadiums. Proponents argued that the change was needed to let tourists help offset the infrastructure strain they create, but the tourism sector contended that the funds are vital for remaining competitive. Despite the defeat, local officials and lawmakers, who were disappointed, vowed to continue their push for reform.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis announces major deal for aviation company to relocate while at air show in France” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ trip to France is already proving fruitful, as he announced an aviation company is relocating its headquarters to Florida. As part of his business development mission to Paris, DeSantis opened the Florida Pavilion at the 55th International Air Show while also revealing a major economic announcement. DeSantis disclosed that Otto Aviation has agreed to relocate its company headquarters to Jacksonville’s Cecil Airport. The aerospace company, established in 2008, is currently located in Fort Worth, Texas. But DeSantis said the firm is ready to shift its global offices to the First Coast. “Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida leaned into industries like aerospace, aviation, military and defense — industries that are so deeply part of the Florida fabric. Otto Aviation’s decision to manufacture in Florida is a perfect fit for our state,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

“Retired Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter joins Conrad & Scherer law firm” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — After stepping down from the bench, Tuter is taking on a new role in the private sector. Tuter is joining Conrad & Scherer Trial Lawyers as a senior partner. William R. Scherer Jr., co-founder and managing partner of Conrad & Scherer, welcomed Tuter to the firm in a prepared statement. “We have the utmost respect and admiration for Jack,” Scherer said. “His knowledge, experience and legal insights are unmatched, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to our firm. He will be an asset to us as we continue to represent high-profile clients in high-stakes litigation.” Tuter announced his decision to leave the bench in the 17th Judicial Circuit in February, with his resignation taking effect May 1.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Israel strikes state-run Iranian TV during live broadcast while Donald Trump issues warning to Tehran” via Ami Bentov and Melanie Lidman of The Associated Press — Israel struck Iran’s state-run television station Monday during a live broadcast, forcing a reporter to run off camera following an explosion, after Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel that killed at least eight people. In other developments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli strikes have set Iran’s nuclear program back a “very, very long time.” He added that Israel is not attempting to topple the Iranian government, but he said he would not be surprised if that happened as a result of the strikes.

“Trump leaving G7 meeting early to deal with Mideast, White House says” via Cat Zakrzewski, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Amanda Coletta of The Washington Post — Trump will leave the Group of Seven summit a day early to attend to the conflict between Israel and Iran, the White House announced Monday, hours after he declined to join a statement at the meeting calling for de-escalation by both sides. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in a post on X on Monday night.

“After early reprieve from immigration enforcement, farming industry reckons with raids” via Ximena Bustillo of NPR — Trump vowed to help protect agricultural workers just days after federal immigration officials targeted farms and meat-packing plants in a widespread effort to detain people without legal status. For months, the Trump administration has been sending mixed signals to the agriculture community about how immune their workforce is to the effort to conduct mass deportations. The agriculture industry is among those that employ large numbers of workers without legal standing to work in the United States. In several communities, meat-packing plants employ individuals with temporary protected status or parole, which includes work authorization, although the administration has revoked many of these protections in recent months.

“Judge orders NIH to restore research grants related to diversity” via Joanna Slater and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post — A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday ordered the Trump administration to restore hundreds of scientific research grants terminated by the National Institutes of Health, saying the funding cancellations were illegal and discriminatory, two lawyers in the case said. The funding cuts targeted research connected to topics such as race and gender identity. “We are really gratified that we have a judge who has taken a fair look at the record and come to the very clear conclusion that NIH and the defendants have acted unlawfully in terminating these grants based on ideological grounds and not based on science,” said Shalini Goel Agarwal, special counsel at Protect Democracy, an advocacy group representing the plaintiffs in one of the cases.

“Judge extends order suspending Trump’s block on Harvard’s incoming foreign students” via Kimberlee Kruesi and Collin Binkley of The Associated Press — Trump’s order to block incoming foreign students from attending Harvard University will remain on hold temporarily following a hearing Monday, when a lawyer for the Ivy League school said Trump was using its students as “pawns.” U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston extended a temporary restraining order on Trump’s proclamation until June 23 while she weighs Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction. Burroughs decided at a hearing over Harvard’s request, which Trump’s Republican administration opposed. Burroughs granted the initial restraining order on June 5, and it had been set to expire on Thursday.

“American Bar Association sues Trump administration over executive orders targeting law firms” via Gregory Svirnovskiy of POLITICO — The American Bar Association is suing the White House to stop Trump’s use of executive orders to punish and pressure law firms. The ABA — a voluntary professional organization for lawyers — alleged in its complaint filed in federal court in Washington Monday that the executive orders pursued by the Trump administration, as well as the deals it has reached with some of America’s top law firms seeking a reprieve from federal sanctions, have cast a “blizzard-like chill” across the legal industry.

“U.S. CDC official in charge of COVID, RSV data resigns ahead of vaccine meeting” via Julie Steenhuysen of Reuters — A U.S. government scientist who oversees the team responsible for collecting data on COVID-19 and RSV hospitalizations used to shape national vaccine policy has resigned, citing concerns over how the Trump administration would use such data. The scientist, Dr. Fiona Havers, told colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday that she no longer had confidence that the COVID and RSV data would be used “objectively or evaluated with appropriate scientific rigor to make evidence-based vaccine policy decisions,” according to an email seen by Reuters.

“CDC vaccine advisers who were removed from Committee by RFK Jr. speak out” via Youri Benadjaoud and Will McDuffie of ABC News — The 17 members of a federal vaccine Advisory Committee, who were ousted last week, argued their abrupt dismissal has “left the U.S. vaccine program critically weakened.” The group, speaking collectively for the first time since Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy dismissed them, said his actions “have stripped the program of the institutional knowledge and continuity that have been essential to its success over decades” in an editorial published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. In an unprecedented move last week, Kennedy dismissed each of the 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, noting in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that “a clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.”

— ELECTIONS —

“David Jolly’s gun gamble” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Running for Florida Governor, former Republican turned Democrat Jolly is employing a dual strategy on gun control: proposing significantly stricter firearms laws while actively courting gun-owning voters. Jolly advocates for an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and mandatory liability insurance, arguing these measures target the problem of unrestricted gun access without harming responsible owners. He plans to engage directly with constituencies Democrats often ignore, framing his policies as a way to protect everyone’s children. While gun violence prevention advocates praise his outreach as essential, Republicans label him a “flip-flopper,” and gun rights groups contend his “anti-gun perspective” is an unconstitutional and losing platform in pro-gun Florida.

“‘She’s kidding, right?’ Todd Delmay bashes Hillary Cassel for backing ‘Big Beautiful Bill’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democrat Delmay has some choice words for Republican Rep. Cassel, whom he’s challenging in House District 101, over her support for Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Suffice it to say he’s not a fan. In an X post last week, Cassel said she is “proud” to back Trump’s measure, which she said contains provisions permanently cutting some taxes, eliminating taxes on tips and overtime (under a certain income level), and “major relief for Florida seniors.” “This is how we put working families and seniors first,” she said. “Let’s get this done!”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Mario Díaz-Balart urges Kristi Noem not to deport Venezuelan torture victim” via Verónica Egui Brito and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — A federal lawmaker from Miami is urging the Trump administration to stop the deportation of a former Venezuelan political prisoner who was recently detained by U.S. immigration authorities. Republican U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart penned a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Noem raising “serious concerns” about the detention of Gregory Antonio Sanabria Tarazona, who was jailed for more than three years by Venezuelan authorities and reportedly tortured for his participation in nationwide anti-Nicolás Maduro protests in 2014. “I’m increasingly concerned with the growing cases of people in the United States who have fled oppressive regimes and are being detained and held for possible deportation,“ said Díaz-Balart, on X.

“Ex-Hialeah Chief asks to dismiss public corruption case, says due process violated” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Hialeah’s former Police Chief says Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents who took him into custody two weeks ago used unnecessary force and were overly aggressive with his wife. According to a motion to dismiss the charges filed in court last week, agents forced Sergio Velazquez’s wife up against a police vehicle and ordered her to sit in a chair on the front lawn close to the road as they searched her home. The nine-page complaint filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court says the former Chief should have had an opportunity to turn himself in. Instead, the motion says, more than a dozen agents followed Velazquez in his car as he and his wife drove from their home.

“‘Irreplaceable’: Palm Beach Gardens City Council praises City Manager Ron Ferris in review” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Longtime City Manager Ferris garnered high praise during his annual evaluation from the City Council on June 5. Council members said that Ferris’ work has helped the city’s financial state by handling its $263 million budget, enabling Palm Beach Gardens to grow and fostered a positive work environment at City Hall. Ferris is one of the highest-paid municipal administrators in Palm Beach County and also one of the longest-serving, assuming the role in 2001. The City Hall campus is named after him, which includes the municipal building, Veterans Plaza Amphitheater and the police and fire stations there. Palm Beach Gardens’ population has grown from about 35,000 to more than 60,000 since Ferris took office.

“Delray Beach to receive $15M settlement over ‘forever chemicals’ contamination” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Delray Beach has reached a $15 million settlement with chemical manufacturers 3M and DuPont after detecting elevated levels of PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as “forever chemicals” — in its water supply. PFAS are linked to cancer, hormone disruption and immune harm, and their presence in the municipality’s water prompted Delray Beach to join hundreds of communities in a national, class-action lawsuit in late 2022. One of the earliest local advocates for acting on the PFAS issue was Rob Long, who at the time served on the Palm Beach County Soil and Water Conservation District and has since won a City Commission seat.

“Man with loaded gun tried to enter Stonewall event in Wilton Manors, police say” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Palm Beach County man was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun and ammunition trying to enter the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, police said. Michael Monheit, 31, tried to enter the Wilton Manors event at the east security checkpoint about 8 p.m., the Police Department said in a news release, about the same time the glow-in-the-dark nighttime parade was scheduled to start. Metal detectors were at all entrances into the festival this year, the Department said. An alarm activated when Monheit walked through one of the metal detectors at Northeast 11th Avenue and Wilton Drive, “prompting security to immediately order Monheit multiple times to stop, which he ignored.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Deadline extended to apply for Volusia County Charter Review Commission” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — People have more time to apply to serve on the next Charter Review Commission in Volusia County. The original deadline of June 30 has been extended until 5 p.m. on July 18, according to a county news release. The County Council is scheduled to select 15 people to serve on the Commission on Aug. 5. “This citizen-led body is responsible for evaluating the Volusia County Charter and recommending updates to ensure it remains effective and responsive to the community’s evolving needs,” according to the county. A Charter Review Commission is formed at least once every 10 years, according to a county news release. The group will hold regular public meetings for up to one year.

“DeSantis names Steven Munz, Samantha Scott to Lake-Sumter State College District Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis just appointed frequent GOP donor Munz and Central Florida GOP bigwig Scott to the Lake-Sumter State College District Board of Trustees. Munz, a U.S. Army veteran, is the owner and operator of several businesses, including an electrical contracting company, Galaxy Home Solutions, and 5M Livestock Co., a Sumterville equine facility specializing in “roping, ranch, and all-around horses.” Munz is also the founder of The Villages Pop Warner Football League and several other Florida-based companies, including the now-inactive World Cage Wars and Revelation Clothing Company. He received the Mid-Market Governor’s Business Expansion Award, presented by ex-Gov. Rick Scott, in 2012. DeSantis appointed Munz to the Board of Trustees on Monday, Munz’s 57th birthday.

“Kissimmee acknowledges Oscar Mack’s near-lynching during Juneteenth Festival” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — After nearly 103 years, the city of Kissimmee has formally acknowledged the injustices done to Mack, a Black postal worker forced to live for years under an assumed name after killing two Klansmen who threatened him at his home. A proclamation honoring Mack, read by Vice Mayor Angela Eady during the city’s annual Juneteenth Festival, detailed his fateful 1922 encounter and escape from a roving lynch mob following his first day of work as a mail carrier, for which he received threats for getting the job over White candidates.

— LOCAL: TB —

“As Hillsborough book battle unfolds, other districts wonder who’s next” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County school superintendent Van Ayres’ first time testifying before the State Board of Education on June 4 proved a doozy. Asked to explain the presence of certain books in his district’s libraries, Ayres quickly found himself bombarded by Board members with threats and demands that he acquiesce to their views that the books, which they deemed pornographic, had to go. Never mind added reviews or other processes, Vice Chair Ryan Petty said during the June 4 meeting. “‘Process’ sounds complicated. ‘Process’ sounds like it takes time,” he said. “‘Process’ sounds like there’s some ambiguity to the outcome.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DeSantis appoints longtime Panhandle civic player to Florida Housing group” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A longtime government official in the Panhandle has been appointed to the Florida Housing Finance Corp. DeSantis tapped Fox “Reynolds” Henderson to serve on the panel that advocates for affordable dwellings in the Sunshine State. DeSantis announced the appointment to the Board this month. Henderson is a managing partner of Continental Pacific (CP), a real estate company that has international investments and development. The company has not only developed property in the United States, but also in Chile and Uruguay. Reynolds was also a founder of real estate investment companies Henderson Barrett and FRH Holdings, which own commercial and residential properties in areas such as Rosemary Beach and DeFuniak Springs, where he is a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency.

“Jacksonville City Council considers amendment to allocate $5 million for affordable housing” via Ajay Uppaluri of News4Jax — The Jacksonville City Council is moving forward with Ordinance 2025-385, which proposes appropriating $45 million from excess insurance funds to support affordable housing and downtown development initiatives. In a recent meeting, the Council discussed lowering the appropriation to $30 million, with $15 million designated for various Council priorities to ensure the bill’s passage. An amendment passed on Monday, introduced by Council member Ken Amaro, allocates $5 million of the funds specifically for countywide affordable housing projects.

“Jacksonville City Council passes immigration ordinance, Mayor weighing next steps” via Hajah Bah of First Coast News — A divided Jacksonville City Council has passed a controversial ordinance aimed at restricting the use of city funds to provide services for “undocumented” immigrants. The ordinance, which passed in an 11-to-7 vote after hours of debate and five last-minute amendments, has sparked strong reactions from both supporters and critics across the city.

“Jacksonville City Council members advance ordinance to launch UF campus” via Ric Anderson of Jax Daily Record — An omnibus-type ordinance to green-light the University of Florida’s proposed Jacksonville graduate campus cleared a Jacksonville City Council Committee on June 12, keeping it on a timeline for a final vote June 24. The Council Committee of the Whole voted 15-0 in favor of Ordinance 2025-0396, which provides up to $105 million in city funding and properties valued at more than $30 million to UF to establish the campus. A UF study said the campus would generate 3,940 jobs in construction and operations, including 144 full- and part-time faculty instructors and support staff by 2030. The campus will increase regional gross domestic product by $360 million and generate $80.6 million in local, state and federal taxes.

“Leon County School Board member worries Northeast expansion may stretch schools past their limits” via Matt Hoffmann of WCTV — The Leon County School Board is beginning preliminary discussions on Monday about how to deal with an influx of students expected because of developments along the Welaunee Boulevard corridor in Northeast Leon County. School Board member Alva Smith said current projections from Blueprint, a joint city-county Board that administers a one-cent sales tax, don’t account for school choice or open enrollment. According to a presentation she created, Roberts Elementary School would have 514 more students than allowed if the Welaunee area is fully developed as projected. “And so, we know as this development comes in and brings in three or 400 more students, the last thing we want is for families to come in and see portables or overcrowded schools, that’s when we’re going to lose them,” Smith said.

“Tallahassee’s Jessica Lowe-Minor is the new president of the League of Women Voters of Florida” via Jazzmin Sutherland of WFSU — Tallahassee’s Lowe-Minor is the new president of the League of Women Voters of Florida. In her new role, she’s focused on fighting voter misinformation, expanding access to the ballot, and restoring trust in the election process. “I’m really excited to focus on things that everyday citizens can do to combat mis and disinformation and help our elections process run smoothly, help voters get registered and make sure that all Americans feel that they have the tools that they need to participate in our democracy fully,” Lowe-Minor says.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Lakewood Ranch development case prompts heated Manatee County Commission ethics debate” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — One hundred and eighty-two nearly identical emails opposing 35 new homes in Lakewood Ranch prompted a heated debate among Manatee County Commissioners recently over whether an unnamed Board member improperly communicated with residents about a pending decision, or even coordinated with them to shoot down development proposals. The debate erupted over a project calling for 35 homes on about 12 acres at 4821 Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch that required a zoning change and approval of its preliminary site plan. Before deciding on the requests during the June 5 Manatee County land use meeting, all seven Manatee County Commissioners publicly stated that they had no outside communications with residents regarding the Chalets at Lakewood Ranch proposal.

“Non-explosive World War II bomb washes ashore on Englewood Beach” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — You never know what will wash up on the beach. Last week, for example, two children came across what they thought was a barnacle-encrusted scuba tank. It turned out to be an air-drop bomb from World War II. According to Gulf Coast News, the unsuspecting children even touched and took photos of the object, which washed ashore on Englewood Beach in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was notified, a deputy confirmed it was a bomb, and an unknown number of residents on the beach were evacuated as a precaution.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump has reawakened the resistance” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — Before this Saturday’s enormous nationwide No Kings protests, there was a palpable fear that people had lost faith in their ability to stop Trump. Unlike 2017, when his inauguration sparked furious rejection and massive demonstrations, his second term began with less hope and more resignation. The resistance seemed exhausted, and a sense of Trump’s inevitability led to an “elite collapse,” as leaders in business, law, and academia worked to secure their own positions under his administration rather than uphold democratic norms.

The No Kings protests were designed to challenge this assumption of Trump’s triumph, and they succeeded beyond expectation. With demonstrations in over 2,100 cities and towns, turnout estimates suggest it may have been the largest day of protest in American history. The juxtaposition was stark: while millions marched nationwide, Trump’s own military parade in Washington—a display meant to be bombastic and menacing—was sparsely attended and looked pathetic. This contrast clearly reawakened the spirit of resistance.

This political reality is reflected in polling, where Trump’s approval remains low, particularly on his signature issue of immigration. In response, he has intensified his focus on punishing big American cities, ordering ICE to redouble its raids in what he calls the “core of the Democrat Power Center.” The more his position weakens, the more he seems to lash out, a dynamic that is terrible for the country but may ultimately be bad for him. As Saturday showed, when Trump tries to tear the nation apart, he may not end up with the biggest piece.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Taking it to the streets. Way to go, America” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The American people did themselves proud Saturday in an overwhelmingly peaceful exercise of the First Amendment against the policies of Trump. Organizers said 5 million people turned out at 2,100 “No Kings” events. In Philadelphia alone, the birthplace of our independence and our republic, police officially estimated 100,000. The crowds were impressively massive also in New York, Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco and particularly Los Angeles, where Trump is testing the Constitution and flaunting his bigotry, in a city that’s 47% Hispanic or Latino, by deploying the National Guard and Marines against civilians protesting in support of undocumented immigrants.

“Political violence is rising. This is what we can do to stop it.” via Robert A. Pape of The New York Times — Since the beginning of Trump’s second term in January, acts of political violence in the United States have been occurring at an alarming rate. What is most concerning is that the conditions for political violence today are worsening. We may be on the brink of an extremely violent era in American politics. Today’s political violence is occurring across the political spectrum, and there is a corresponding rise in public support for it on both the right and the left. Since 2021, the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, which I direct, has conducted national surveys on a quarterly basis on support for political violence among Americans.

“Minnesota assassinations: How we got to this awful point” via David Mastio of the Miami Herald — Trump sounded the right notes in reacting to the horrific assassination of a Democratic farm-labor leader in Minnesota. His comments about the killing of former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband are worth quoting in full from Truth Social: “I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” A normal President would travel to Minnesota to show compassion for a community whose peace has been so brutally shattered.

“The public needs campus viewpoint diversity” via John Ellis of The Wall Street Journal — Trump began acting on his pledge to end wokeness by targeting DEI and critical race theory in universities and the federal government. While this was a good first step, shutting down woke programs goes only so far; it limits what bad actors in academia can do, but it leaves those bad actors in place. Without broader staffing reforms, radical left-wing professors will still control higher education. Several states are trying to dictate what professors should and shouldn’t teach, but these efforts similarly don’t reach the core of academia’s sickness—the political monopoly that guarantees its continued malignancy. The Trump administration’s April 11 letter to Harvard takes aim at that issue. To receive federal funding, Harvard must establish faculty viewpoint diversity and end viewpoint discrimination in faculty hiring. It would be better if this policy didn’t have to be imposed from the outside, but a militant political monopoly will never reform itself.

“Surprise: The “Big, Beautiful Bill” takes from the poor and gives to ICE” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — Even if you haven’t read the entire text of the GOP spending bill — and don’t worry, a number of Republicans didn’t either — you probably won’t have a hard time guessing whom it benefits, given Trump’s enthusiasm for the thing: billionaires, of course, who are the President’s favorite constituency. But according to number crunchers, the bill doesn’t just slash low-income programs like Medicaid and food stamps; when all is said and done, it also hurts low-income households more than it helps them. Oh, and it gives ICE a nice raise, too.

— ALOE —

“Florida ranks as 46th-most patriotic state” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — With the Fourth of July approaching and America’s semiquincentennial coming up next year, Florida had some work to do when it comes to getting in that patriotic spirit. WalletHub, a financial services and advisory firm, conducted an analysis that provided a list of the most patriotic states in the U.S. and ranked Florida 46th. The study utilized 13 indicators, including factors such as the number of military enlistees, the percentage of veterans who vote, and the number of AmeriCorps volunteers. WalletHub analysts then determined a patriotism rating for each state. With a patriotic score of 70.4, Virginia topped the list as the most patriotic state in the country. But Virginia was the only Southern state to be listed in the top 10.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.