Retired Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter joins Conrad & Scherer law firm

After stepping down from the bench, former Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter is taking on a new role in the private sector.

Tuter is joining Conrad & Scherer Trial Lawyers as a senior partner. William R. Scherer Jr., co-founder and managing partner of Conrad & Scherer, welcomed Tuter to the firm in a prepared statement.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for Jack,” Scherer said. “His knowledge, experience and legal insights are unmatched, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to our firm. He will be an asset to us as we continue to represent high-profile clients in high-stakes litigation.”

Tuter announced his decision to leave the bench in the 17th Judicial Circuit in February, with his resignation taking effect May 1. Former Gov. Jeb Bush appointed Tuter as a Judge in 2005. Tuter then went before voters in 2008 and won. He then won re-election twice and served as Chief Judge for eight years. His most recent term as Chief Judge was set to expire June 30 before Tuter announced his retirement.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Florida and the residents of Broward County for the past 20 years,” Tuter added in a Monday statement announcing his latest move. “Over the years, I’ve worked with countless attorneys, and Conrad & Scherer is the only law firm I considered joining.”

In addition to teaming up with Conrad & Scherer, Tuter will also do some arbitration and expert witness work.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Conrad & Scherer also has offices in Brevard, North Carolina and Quito, Ecuador. The firm specializes in high-end complex litigation, and recently was on the winning side of an $832 million jury verdict against Wells Fargo while representing the Seminole Tribe Minors’ Trust. That’s a record high sum in Broward County.

The firm’s lawyers handle cases relating to complex commercial litigation, bank fraud, Ponzi scheme litigation, construction litigation, government relations, land use and more.