Budget addresses food insecurity and helps rural Florida to support Ben Albritton’s agenda

The Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget tackles food insecurity in rural Florida and helps farmers, which are key priorities for Senate President Ben Albritton.

“No matter how prosperous our state is, unexpected and unplanned things happen that can cause food insecurity for families. I don’t want any Floridian, especially children, to go to bed hungry every night, not knowing where their next meal will come from,” Albritton said in a statement.

“That’s not something I’m willing to live with. Florida does a lot to help struggling folks back onto their feet and food is a part of that effort. We’re running to this fight to connect hungry families across our state with Florida farmers who produce fresh, wholesome food.”

Included in the budget is $10 million for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to create and expand food banks for Floridians who live far from existing services.

“The department will work with Feeding Florida to identify underserved areas, including a focus on rural areas of opportunity, for expansion,” the Senate said in a press release. “The funds may be used to equip new locations, expand distribution routes, purchase transportation equipment, or provide necessary training to onboard pantry staff.”

The budget will also fund another FDACS initiative aimed at connecting Florida-grown produce with people dealing with food shortages but who don’t live near help.

“The department will contract with entities that have the ability to manage a statewide commodities reimbursement and distribution program. All entities must have been in existence for a minimum of five years. Food commodities distributed by entities must be fresh food products grown or produced in Florida,” the Senate press release said.

“The entities will purchase, transport, and distribute fresh food products for the benefit of Florida residents that are food insecure due to lack of local food resources, accessibility, and affordability.”

The program will require additional reporting for oversight, the Senate said, including entities submitting “monthly reports to the department that include, at a minimum, the amount of food purchased by commodity type, purchase location, purchase date, delivery date and distribution location.”

The entities will also submit quarterly supporting documentation to the department that includes, at a minimum, fresh food product purchase receipts, donation receipts, report of new partners, and report on the variety of fresh food products provided.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur, who crafted the proposal, called it a win for families in need and Florida agriculture.

“This funding will help expand food bank and pantry infrastructure to make fresh, healthy food available to families in need. I can’t think of a more conservative, more compassionate way to help these struggling families,” he said in a statement.