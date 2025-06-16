Gov. DeSantis announces major deal for aviation company to relocate while at air show in France

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ trip to France is already proving fruitful, as he announced an aviation company is relocating its headquarters to Florida.

As part of his business development mission to Paris, DeSantis opened the Florida Pavilion at the 55th International Air Show while also revealing a major economic announcement. DeSantis disclosed that Otto Aviation has agreed to relocate its company headquarters to Jacksonville’s Cecil Airport.

The aerospace company established in 2008 is currently located in Fort Worth, Texas. But DeSantis said the firm is ready to shift its global offices to the First Coast.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s leaned into industries like aerospace, aviation, military and defense — industries that are so deeply part of the Florida fabric — Otto Aviation’s decision to manufacture in Florida is a perfect fit for our state,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

“By fostering a competitive, business-first climate, Florida has created an ecosystem where innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors have the confidence to grow, innovate, and make long-term commitments in Florida. We’re proud to support Florida’s small and emerging aviation and aerospace companies as they showcase the strength and ferocity of Florida’s economy at the 55th International Paris Air Show.”

Otto Aviation has agreed to spend some $430 million to invest in capital improvements at Cecil Airport on Jacksonville’s westside. Otto Aviation is committed to developing an 850,000-square-foot manufacturing and production facility at Cecil. It’s anticipated that about 390 high-skilled jobs will be generated by the Otto project.

The Cecil Airport facility used to be a U.S. Naval Air Station before that was closed in 1999. The facility is now home to multiple commercial aerospace operations including a spaceport. It’s been expanding in its roster of tenants in recent years with more companies joining mainstays such as Boeing Co. and Pratt & Whitney among others.

“This new (Otto Aviation) facility will become more than a manufacturing site — it’s the launchpad for the future of sustainable aviation,” said Paul Touw, CEO of Otto Aviation. “Jacksonville stood out as a city that shares our long-term vision: pushing boundaries in aerospace innovation while creating high-quality jobs and meaningful impact. We’re excited to become a part of this dynamic community.”

DeSantis and his administration have been visiting France routinely in recent years and have used their visits as springboards for economic development designed to benefit the Sunshine State.