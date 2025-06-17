Byron Donalds launches attack ad slamming David Jolly’s ‘own words’ endorsing Democratic agenda

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the first major Republican candidate running for Governor, has come out swinging against the first significant Democrat in the race.

An attack ad against former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who kicked off his own campaign this month, slams the Republican-turned Democrat over the views of his party. The one-minute spot leans heavily on a clip of Jolly in an interview with Hopium Chronicles in May, when he said Democrats in the wake of 2024 losses don’t need to revisit party positions.

Donalds’ ad repeatedly uses an excerpt with Jolly saying, “The Democratic Party is absolutely right on the issues.”

That statement from Jolly gets played in the ad after clips of controversial statements from prominent Democratic politicians.

That includes Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer saying, “Our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers, but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented.”

It also shows 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris saying “every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access” to gender surgery.

The ad also displays California news broadcasts from various policies in the state criticized by Florida conservatives. The stories featured include one on a transgender athlete winning a California track event, another showing rioters in Los Angeles waving Mexican flags, and the state becoming the first to offer public health care to undocumented immigrants.

Then it segues to President Donald Trump criticizing Democrats for voting “for a 65% tax increase,” a reference to a bill making tax cuts passed in his first term permanent. No Democrats supported the legislation in the House.

After showing a meme of a protester screaming at Trump’s first inauguration, the ad ends with large text filling slides: “David Jolly. Wrong then. Wrong now. Wrong for Florida.”

The ad is the first from the Donalds campaign to directly attack one of his opponents in the 2026 contest.