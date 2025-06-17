June 17, 2025
Byron Donalds launches attack ad slamming David Jolly’s ‘own words’ endorsing Democratic agenda
Screenshot from Donalds ad

Jacob Ogles

Screen Shot 2025-06-16 at 2.15.15 PM
The ad positions Jolly against controversial remarks by Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the first major Republican candidate running for Governor, has come out swinging against the first significant Democrat in the race.

An attack ad against former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who kicked off his own campaign this month, slams the Republican-turned Democrat over the views of his party. The one-minute spot leans heavily on a clip of Jolly in an interview with Hopium Chronicles in May, when he said Democrats in the wake of 2024 losses don’t need to revisit party positions.

Donalds’ ad repeatedly uses an excerpt with Jolly saying, “The Democratic Party is absolutely right on the issues.”

That statement from Jolly gets played in the ad after clips of controversial statements from prominent Democratic politicians.

That includes Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer saying, “Our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers, but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented.”

It also shows 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris saying “every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access” to gender surgery.

The ad also displays California news broadcasts from various policies in the state criticized by Florida conservatives. The stories featured include one on a transgender athlete winning a California track event, another showing rioters in Los Angeles waving Mexican flags, and the state becoming the first to offer public health care to undocumented immigrants.

Then it segues to President Donald Trump criticizing Democrats for voting “for a 65% tax increase,” a reference to a bill making tax cuts passed in his first term permanent. No Democrats supported the legislation in the House.

After showing a meme of a protester screaming at Trump’s first inauguration, the ad ends with large text filling slides: “David Jolly. Wrong then. Wrong now. Wrong for Florida.”

The ad is the first from the Donalds campaign to directly attack one of his opponents in the 2026 contest.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories