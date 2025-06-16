June 16, 2025
Delray Beach to receive $15M settlement over ‘forever chemicals’ contamination

Jesse SchecknerJune 16, 20255min0

PFAS AP
The settlement funds are timely.

Delray Beach has reached a $15 million settlement with chemical manufacturers 3M and DuPont after detecting elevated levels of PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as “forever chemicals” — in its water supply.

PFAS are linked to cancer, hormone disruption and immune harm, and their presence in the municipality’s water prompted Delray Beach to join hundreds of communities in a national, class-action lawsuit in late 2022.

One of the earliest local advocates for acting on the PFAS issue was Rob Long, who at the time served on the Palm Beach County Soil and Water Conservation District and has since won a City Commission seat.

He began raising alarms about the issue in 2020. On Friday, he said in a statement that the settlement is “more than just state dollars — it’s about accountability, environmental justice, and the health of every family who calls Delray Beach home.”

“Clean water has always been a personal priority. It’s why I first got involved in public service, and it’s still what drives me today,” said Long, a Democrat now running for House District 90.

“This settlement is a major milestone — not just in our legal fight, but in our ability to provide clean, affordable water.”

The settlement funds are timely, as Delray Beach prepares to break ground on a $280 million water treatment facility incorporating advanced membrane technologies to remove PFAS and other emerging contaminants. It aligns with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new drinking water regulations for the chemicals.

The utility’s overhaul involves replacing the existing 72‑year‑old treatment plant with a progressive design‑build system featuring membrane filters capable of handling future regulatory demands. The new plant is expected to be completed by 2027 and offers scalability up to 22 million gallons per day once fully operational

A March 2025 utility rate study projected multiyear rate increases to fund the facility’s construction. Long said the settlement could soften the financial impact.

“We now have a real opportunity to ease the financial burden on our residents, without compromising on infrastructure or safety,” he said. “This is the kind of proactive governance our communities deserve — science-based, financially responsible, and focused on public health.”

Delray Beach regularly tested its waters for PFAS and posted results on the city’s website between Aug. 11, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2023. The most recent data show that levels reached 28.7 parts per trillion in some places — more than 7 times the safe thresholds for drinking water set by environmental regulators.

In May, the EPA announced it was rolling back some limits on PFAS in drinking water that were instituted under former President Joe Biden.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories