‘She’s kidding, right?’: Todd Delmay bashes Hillary Cassel for backing ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Democrat Todd Delmay has some choice words for Republican Rep. Hillary Cassel, whom he’s challenging in House District 101, over her support for President Donald Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Suffice it to say he’s not a fan.

In an X post last week, Cassel said she is “proud” to back Trump’s measure, which she said contains provisions permanently cutting some taxes, eliminating taxes on tips and overtime (under a certain income level), and “major relief for Florida seniors.”

“This is how we put working families and seniors first,” she said. “Let’s get this done!”

Delmay fired off a mass text the following day and an email Monday blasting Cassel’s statement, which he described as tone deaf to the needs of Floridians. He also took the opportunity to remind recipients how Cassel switched from Democrat to Republican after winning re-election in a district with “a strong Democratic lean.”

“She’s kidding, right? First, my opponent switches from Democrat to Republican and promised her values wouldn’t change. Now she’s proudly endorsing Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ — the same bill even Elon Musk called a ‘disgusting abomination,’” Delmay said.

“Here’s what Hillary Cassel just embraced: cuts to Medicaid, Medicare subsidies slashed, food assistance gutted, and $2.3 trillion added to the deficit. Estimates say 16 million people will lose their health insurance. She’s ‘proud’ to support that.”

Florida Politics contacted Cassel for a response but did not receive one by press time.

Cassel made headlines in December by rejoining the Republican Party — a move that drew praise from the GOP, including Trump, and disappointment from Democrats. She explained at the time that she had become disillusioned with Democrats over their “failure to unequivocally support Israel” and “willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism.”

“I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,’ she said.

This past Session, Cassel, a Dania Beach resident who was a registered Republican until 2016, successfully sponsored legislation to expand Florida’s contracting prohibition on entities that boycott Israel, improve mental health provisions and allow municipalities to spend sewer revenues on expanding their systems.

She is a lawyer in private life.

Delmay, of Hollywood, works as Executive Director of SAVE, Florida’s longest-running LGTBQ civil rights organization. He is a former Chair of Prideline, led the SMART Ride nonprofit to raise funds and awareness for AIDS service organizations and served as President of the Dolphin Democrats.

In private life, he owns and operates a hospitality business.

So far, it’s just the two of them running in HD 101, which covers parts of Palm Beach County including Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach and Hollywood.

Delmay also challenged Cassel in 2022, when she outpaced him in the Democratic Primary by 6 percentage points.

The 2026 Primary is on Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.